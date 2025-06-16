Texans Star Confirms Problems With DeMeco Ryans’ Decision & Issues Strong Take On Rookie WR

The Texans have been under waves of constant changes. Remember, they played under HC David Culley in 2021, followed by HC Lovie Smith in 2022, and HC DeMeco Ryans in 2023. The franchise was in non-stop motion. Since entering the NFL in 2021 as a 3rd-round (89th overall) pick, WR Nico Collins has been through all those changes. He showed flashes of potential in his first two seasons. But it was in 2023 that he truly broke out, recording 80 receptions in 1,297 receiving yards and 8 touchdowns as CJ Stroud’s favorite target. But it hasn’t been easy for him.

It became a lot more chaotic as they even changed the offensive coordinators every year. While he played under OC Tim Kelly in his rookie year, Pep Hamilton guided him in his sophomore years. 2023 and 2024 were years of some consistency, as Bobby Slowik was their OC for two seasons. Now, in 2025, they are playing under a new OC, Nick Caley. But the challenges are not only in the game; it’s about understanding the signals.

During the June 13 episode of Green Light podcast, the host Chris Long curiously asked him about the challenges with such frequent changes. Nico Collins shook his head in disbelief before saying, “Man, it’s terrible cuz not going to lie. I had maybe three four different offensive coordinators I’ve been here.” That’s true. He then revealed the real issue about DeMeco Ryans’ changes.

Each OC comes with a new scheme of plays, but the language and terminology become a headache for players. They have to get used to what the coach is saying. Collins added, “You just got to forget the old terms once you program it. And it’s like it’s a new language, so you got to forget the old language to pick up on a new one. Sometimes the new one doesn’t mean the same thing as the old one. So I feel like man it’s really just come down to preparation studying after you leave the building, just putting your eyes on the playbook.” So poor communication was one reason behind the Texans’ shortcomings in recent years.

However, DeMeco Ryans has mostly brought in positive changes. After 4-13 in 2021 and 3-13-1 in 2022, the WR played his first playoffs in 2023 with a 10-7 record. They again qualified for the playoffs in 2024 with the same record. Collins wants the rookies to excel and push the team higher now.

DeMeco Ryans’ WR praises rookie teammate

As the Houston Texans opened their OTAs in May, all eyes were on the team’s newest additions. No one made a quicker impression than rookie wide receiver Jayden Higgins. The Texans drafted the Iowa State player in the second round (34th overall) of the 2025 NFL Draft. Breaking away from the tradition, DeMeco Ryans also signed him to a fully guaranteed 4-year $11.7 million contract.

During the practice, the rookie’s size, speed, and talent blew Collins away. He praised Higgins in only 4 words, “Boy is nice, man.” That was all, but nothing else was needed either. It clearly reflected why the team is so happy to draft him. However, he was also impressed by the 3rd round pick, WR Jaylin Noel. He posted 1,194 receiving yards last season for Iowa State, averaging nearly 15 yards per catch.

“It’s only right we go out here and just get each other better, and learn from each other,” Collins added. “I’m here for (Higgins) to lean on. I’m here to learn from him as well. I feel that’s the only way you can improve on your game, just having an open mindset and being a book.” Even the NFL analysts are taking notice of these threatening combinations in DeMeco Ryans’ arsenal.

According to Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski, the combination of Collins and Higgins could be trouble for defenses. With Collins assuming a leadership role and Higgins and Noel showing early flashes, the Texans are setting the stage for one of the deepest and most versatile WR rooms in the league.