Texans Suffer Major Injury Setback After DeMeco Ryans’ Big Announcement on Nick Chubb & CJ Stroud

For many, it’s a testing period; for others, it’s a great way to get back in the game. But for the Houston Texans, the ongoing OTAs have developed into a massive injury scare as their rookie WR Jaylin Noel, fresh off an impressive showcase at Iowa State, has suddenly disappeared. The prospect from Kansas City has been missing from the final OTAs of the last week, and the NFL world can do nothing but show concern. Yet, DeMeco Ryans has shown hope in two new Texans reinforcements in Nick Chubb and CJ Stroud.

During his college days, in late September 2024, while representing Iowa State versus Baylor, Jaylin Noel was diagnosed with internal bleeding and was ruled out indefinitely. While his recovery did not require a major action like surgery, and the specifics remain unconfirmed, it was serious enough to sideline him. Fast forward to June 2025, Noel has missed multiple full-team media practice sessions and has sent the Texans into an injury scare for the prospect.

The news was put to light on X by Houston Texans’ reporter Jonathan M Alexander, who shared a video of the Texans during the OTAs, emphasized Noel’s absence, and wrote, “Rookie WR Jaylin Noel not practicing today. He’s been out since the last day of OTAs last week.” On June 3, he was not seen in early media drills and instead was working on the side with trainers, alongside veterans and other rookies.

Along with other players like Graham Mertz and Braxton Berrios, Noel was spotted off to the side working with trainers. Fortunately, there is no confirmation of a major injury but rather a precautionary move common for rookies managing soreness or tweaks. More than an injury scare, Alexander’s revelation on Noel’s OTA absences this week reflects a cautious, proactive approach typical for rookie athletes adjusting to NFL demands.

The scare for Noel is real. DeMeco Ryans has high expectations for him, and instead of making him wait and gain experience, Ryans wants Noel to get into the action as soon as possible. When asked about his expectations from Noel, Ryans said, “Come in, and if you were the man in college, be the man here and do it the right way, in a humble way. But we drafted these guys for a reason. We’re not waiting on guys three years down the road. My message to them, we drafted them for them to help us out right now.”

Seemingly, two other new additions to the Houston battalion have garnered quite a bit of attention for themselves. Picking up from Noel’s recovery journey, the focus immediately shifts to Houston’s top-tier talents, Nick Chubb and CJ Stroud. And let us tell you, head coach DeMeco Ryans had plenty to say!

DeMeco Ryans shows trust in Nick Chubb and CJ Stroud

Transitioning from the struggles of rookie soreness and development to veteran stability and elite quarterback health, DeMeco Ryans struck a confident tone, indicating that Houston is well-positioned for success. Ryans has a vision for these young guns not just to be at their best this year, but to be a prominent face for the Texans for years to come. But CJ Stroud’s absence from early OTAs left many of their fans concerned.

However, Ryans came to the rescue, he reassured the Houston fanbase regarding the young quarterback, saying, “There’s no concerns with C.J. —it’s just general soreness. We’re taking extra precaution with him, but he’ll be good to go. No concerns on my end there.” And the coach of the Texans was right, as Stroud returned to throwing drills at mandatory minicamp on June 10, underlining that the setback was minor and had been managed with professional care.

Yet his words for Nick Chubb were heavy to say the least. Heavy in expectations and praise. Ryans didn’t hold back when touting Chubb’s character and impact as he said, “He’s a tremendous worker. Humble kid, doesn’t say much, but he’s a grinder, a worker. And the one thing that sticks out about him, like he’s been through a lot, right? With the injuries and the things that happened to him. So just to see the resilience, to see him battle back, work in the right way to put himself in position to have another opportunity here in Houston, I couldn’t be more excited to add him to our team and see what value can he provide to us.” What Ryans emphasizes is that Chubb brings grit, experience, and a recovery story that aligns perfectly with Houston’s culture.

Noel and the other signing from Iowa State, Jayden Higgins, are expected to contribute immediately, filling roles in slot and special teams. On the other hand, with the QB health in check too, CJ Stroud’s minor soreness was managed proactively, and no long-term impact is expected. With Chubb on board, Houston gains both veteran presence and offensive toughness like never before. All they have to do is rise to the expectations of DeMeco Ryans.