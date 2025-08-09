Texans’ CJ Gardner-Johnson Makes $70M Demand Amid Injury While Announcing Career Move Away From NFL

On August 7, during a Houston Texans practice session at The Greenbrier in West Virginia, C.J. Gardner-Johnson collapsed during a play. He couldn’t stand on his own. Moments later, he was carted off with what looked like a serious leg injury. Head coach DeMeco Ryans said the team was heartbroken. Reports later confirmed that, luckily, his ACL was not torn, but the injury was still serious, and his return for the season was uncertain. And while most would sit back and focus on recovering, Johnson has plans beyond the field, and they’re being set in motion as we speak. That is the twist.

An EP is a short music album, typically consisting of 3 to 6 songs. It’s something artists release when they’re not ready to put out a full album. And Wiz Khalifa is a world-famous rapper with an estimated net worth of $70 million. Why are we talking about it? Gardner-Johnson has started hinting that he is moving away from football and focusing more on music. The fans saw it as a clever way of saying: “If I’m done with football, I’m going into music, and I want to make it big.” It was bold, surprising, and very ‘CJGJ,’ to say the least.

Furthermore, he even tied the idea of a $70 million ‘demand’ to the same amount as Wiz Khalifa’s net worth, asking fans to help get the iconic rapper to collaborate on his EP, something only a few may have seen coming. And yet… maybe it makes sense. He’s still just 27 years old, already a Super Bowl champion with the Philadelphia Eagles, and has made millions in the NFL. But after a big injury and years of high-pressure football, maybe he wants something new. Music might just be his next outlet.

And to take over the NFL world, Gardner-Johnson wrote on X, “I want a Wiz Khalifa collab for my EP! Need my fans help!” For Gardner-Johnson, the injury wasn’t just physical; it seemed to spark something much deeper. C.J. Gardner-Johnson has always had a strong personality. He talks big, plays big, and never shies away from making headlines. Some fans were shocked that their new star safety might be walking away before he even played a game in Houston. Others praised his confidence and creativity.

But just as C.J. Gardner-Johnson was turning heads with his bold off-field moves, teasing a shift into music, and publicly asking for a Wiz Khalifa collaboration, life delivered a harsh reminder of the risks he still faces on the field. The timing couldn’t have been more dramatic.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson’s injury scare shook the whole Texans’ locker room

In the middle of a high-energy Texans training camp session, C.J. Gardner-Johnson went down with a sudden, non-contact leg injury. What started as another intense preseason workout quickly turned into a moment of deep concern, as teammates gathered in silence and medical staff rushed to his side. The injury not only paused his NFL momentum but also raised serious questions about whether his off-field passions were about to become his full-time reality.

“It’s heartbreaking when you see a guy go down on the field like that and doesn’t get up quickly,” HC Ryans said about the injury as he went further down the path of uncertainty. “I’m always nervous as a head coach anytime I see anybody hit the ground. It’s tough to watch. So, we’ll see — we’ll evaluate CJ, see where he is, but no update at this time.”

Gardner-Johnson joined Houston this offseason in a trade from the Eagles for left guard Kenyon Green. Slated to take over as the Texans’ starting free safety, especially after Eric Murray’s departure to the Jacksonville Jaguars, he was expected to be a cornerstone of DeMeco Ryans’ defense. Fresh off a Super Bowl-winning season with the Eagles, Gardner-Johnson brought championship experience and game-changing production. Tests on Thursday at the Greenbrier Resort showed that Gardner-Johnson avoided an ACL tear in his right knee. Soon, he’ll undergo additional evaluations to determine the full extent of the injury, and although he’s set to miss time, the exact duration of his absence is still unclear.

In 2024, he recorded six interceptions in the regular season, one of them returned for a touchdown, along with 59 total tackles and a forced fumble in 16 games. When the lights got brighter in the postseason, he stayed consistent, adding 14 tackles across the Eagles’ four playoff games. The stats suggested he was primed to make an immediate impact. But even if the injury isn’t serious, it all falls in the realm of uncertainty.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson’s first days in Houston have been anything but ordinary: from bold off-field ambitions to an untimely injury that’s put his debut on hold. Whether his future stays on the gridiron or shifts to the recording studio, it’s clear he won’t fade from the spotlight anytime soon.