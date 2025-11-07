Texans Coach Clears Stance on Benching Rookie WR Jaylin Noel After CJ Stroud Message

The Houston Texans’ offense has been struggling to find its rhythm this season. Under first-year offensive coordinator Nick Caley, the unit ranks 18th in passing, 19th in total offense, and 24th in scoring through 8 games. Those numbers tell a straightforward story; something isn’t clicking. After the team’s recent 15-18 loss to the Denver Broncos, OC Caley admitted as much, saying the offense “hasn’t been good enough.”

So, what’s holding them back? One issue might be how the Texans have been using their rookie wide receivers – especially Jaylin Noel. Just two weeks ago, Noel looked like he was breaking out. The rookie caught nine of 13 targets for 140 yards in two games, showing great chemistry with quarterback C.J. Stroud. But last week against the Broncos, that momentum disappeared. Noel played only 11 snaps, didn’t see a single target, and ran just four routes. But Nick Caley insisted it wasn’t a lack of trust.

“We love Jaylin Noel,” Caley said recently. “We plan for him.”

The Texans’ OC further explained that wide receiver rotations are part of keeping players fresh. But fans can’t help wondering, if Jaylin Noel was producing, why limit his time on the field?

The first reason might be the timing. Veteran receiver Christian Kirk returned from a hamstring injury, reclaiming his role in the slot – Noel’s usual spot. But it’s hard not to think that more targets for Noel might have changed the outcome. While playing against Denver, the Texans’ offense never found its rhythm. Five field goals, zero touchdowns in three red-zone trips, and just three conversions on 17 third-down attempts. It was a rough day.

But Jaylin Noel also emphasized that he wasn’t demoted. He has cited matchups as another reason for his lower productivity. While playing against Denver, the Texans leaned heavily on two-wide receiver sets. That meant more tight ends and running backs on the field for blocking. Leaving Noel, who primarily plays in the slot, on the sidelines.

Plus, losing C.J. Stroud to a concussion forced Houston to go conservative, focusing more on the ground game and protection than explosive plays. Now, with Stroud ruled out for Week 10 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, things might not change much. It could mean another run-heavy approach, and another quiet game for Noel as Stroud recovers from a concussion.

Nick Caley shares his thoughts on CJ Stroud’s concussion

Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans confirmed on November 5 that CJ Stroud won’t clear concussion protocol in time.

“Where we are right now, I do not see C.J. playing this week,” Ryans said.

Recently, Nick Caley also revealed his thoughts on Stroud’s situation.

“It’s unfortunate what happened to him,” Nick Caley said. “Obviously, he didn’t see what was coming. We always talk about when you need to slide; he’s very mindful of that. He’s been smart.”

CJ Stroud was ruled out after sustaining a hit to his head on a big collision in the second quarter during the matchup against Denver. Davis Mills finished the game, but the Texans came out with a loss. Mills later admitted that the Texans’ offense failed to capitalize on some really positive drives. Nevertheless, Mills is slated to start against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 10.

But CJ Stroud’s absence is a big blow for Houston. Before the injury, Stroud had completed 66.5% of his passes for 1,702 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 5 interceptions. The Week 10 game will be his first missed game after his rookie season. And it comes at a crucial time as the Texans face a 5-3 Jaguars, who are leading the division.