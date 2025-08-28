Texans Fans Sound Off on Injured Joe Mixon After Nick Caserio Gave Concerning RB Update

The Texans will face the Los Angeles Rams soon to kick off the regular season opener. And the team’s key players need to step up when needed. However, things don’t look good, though, with running back Joe Mixon missing from the offense. That’s exactly the situation Houston is dealing with right now. And General Manager Nick Caserio’s latest update on Mixon’s ankle injury only added to the concerns, as frustrated fans lose patience on social media.

To start with, the player will remain on the non-football injury list. This makes him ineligible to play in at least the first four games of the season. The bigger question is whether Mixon will be able to play at all this year. Unfortunately, Caserio didn’t provide much clarity on the timeline. When asked about the Pro Bowl running back Mixon’s return, he said, “We’ll see. We’ll take it one day at a time. We’ll evaluate those players after four weeks and see where they are in their progression and then make a determination.” Adam Schefter just reported the news on X.

“Texans general manager Nick Caserio was noncommittal about whether Pro Bowl running back Joe Mixon will play in 2025,” he wrote. That uncertainty was enough to set fans off. “Sounds like Mixon’s not gonna be around in 2025. Guess we’ll see what happens!” one frustrated fan wrote in the comments section of the X post. Houston’s #28 had already missed OTAs, minicamp, and training camp due to the injury.

Now, to fill the gap, the Texans have made some moves to prepare in case Mixon misses extended time. To bolster the backfield, Houston added former Browns star Nick Chubb this offseason, while Woody Marks could also provide help. Alongside Dameon Pierce and Dare Ogunbowale, the depth looks stronger on paper. But the big question remains whether this group can carry the Texans through an entire season without Mixon. Fans seem to have a similar concern.

Fans are upset over Joe Mixon’s unavailability

“Yoo my two dynasty running backs are McCaffrey and Mixon… am I screwed?,” a fan wrote. It’s understandable why the fans were upset. Mixon was a big part of the offense last year. He recorded 1,325 scrimmage yards and 12 total touchdowns on 281 touches. In his first season with Houston, Mixon posted more than 1,000 yards and 11 touchdowns, earning a Pro Bowl nod.

He was the Texans’ top scorer with 12 touchdowns across the regular season and postseason. In the playoffs, he ran for 194 yards in two games and ranked fourth in rushing yards per game (97) after finishing ninth (72.6) during the regular season. That production explains the concerns about how the Texans will manage without Mixon. Another added, “Mixon’s 2025 status up in air! Will Chubb step up big?”

The team could be just cautious about the player. There’s a chance he could return in Week 5 to play against the Baltimore Ravens, but that indeed feels less certain after Caserio’s latest remarks. Another fan made a prediction. “Man if he don’t play this year, I feel like he will drop off big time,” the fan wrote. In his absence, Chubb has indeed stolen the spotlight. It will be a different future for the Texans if he plays better and proves himself. However, the tension continues. “Texans are cooked,” one wrote.

Now, Head coach DeMeco Ryans has also praised the backfield depth, saying the running back group has multiple options capable of carrying the load and helping Houston push through the season. And the conversation starts with Chubb. He has taken most of the snaps with the starting offense, while Pierce and Ogunbowale have mixed in as well.

Chubb racked up 6,843 rushing yards and 50 touchdowns over the last seven seasons. Ryans even called him a “pro.” Houston signed him to a one-year, $2.5 million deal in free agency. He could be offered a good deal if Mixon’s injury issues continue. For Pierce, it’s a valuable chance to prove himself after a shaky preseason and with free agency approaching at the end of the year. It remains to be seen how the Texans deal with the situation.