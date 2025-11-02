Texans Forced to Announce Unfortunate CJ Stroud News Amid Concussion Fears

The Houston Texans have been looking for balance this season. Their matchup against the Denver Broncos had gone well early on. But things took a turn as their offense took a hit during the second quarter.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

C.J. Stroud, while rushing the ball for 6 yards with 13:50 left on the clock, slid and hit his head. Broncos cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine made contact just before Stroud went down, and he didn’t get back up.

“C.J. Stroud ruled out with a concussion,” Mike Garafolo wrote on X.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The Texans ruled him out for a concussion and replaced him with David Mills, complicating the plans for the offense. Stroud was 6-10 for 79 yards during the week-9 game before he left. He had kicked off this season posting a career-best 66.8% completion rate through seven games. However, his performance against the Broncos told a different story.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

During the game, defensive lineman Zach Allen sacked him for a 9-yard loss. Abrams-Draine was initially called out for unnecessary roughness. After officials reviewed the play, it was disregarded as he did not make contact with Stroud’s head or neck.

This isn’t the first for Stroud has faced such an issue. In 2023, he suffered a concussion against the New York Jets. His head hit the ground similarly after defensive tackle Quinnen Williams made contact. The concussion protocol for Stroud against the Broncos shifts the duties of distribution to Mills, carrying the team that requires an offensive teammate to rely on.

AD

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Texans offense loses anchored quarterback C.J. Stroud



The Texans offense run through C.J. Stroud is at a pause for now. Through seven games this season he completed 155 of 232 passes, thrown for 1,623 yards, 11 touchdowns and 5 interceptions. His best game came in a 26-15 win over the San Francisco 49ers where he completed 30 of 39 passes for 318 yards and scored 2 TDs.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Without him the offense loses its rhythm, his pocket presence and decision-making drive major plays. The backup, Davis Mills, has played in just one game against the Baltimore Ravens this season, completing 2 of 4 passes for 23 yards. The Houston Texans secured a 44-10 win over the Ravens alongside Stroud.

Mills’ most productive stretch came back in 2022, when he threw for 3,118 yards and 17 touchdowns over 15 games. But since Stroud’s arrival in 2023, his role has been limited. With Stroud ruled out midgame against the Denver Broncos, Mills was forced to take charge, but the Texans’ offense couldn’t maintain its early rhythm, eventually losing 15-18.

The loss to Denver leaves Houston facing bigger questions about depth and consistency. With Stroud in concussion protocol, the Texans will need to regroup quickly before their next matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The priority now is his recovery, and to keep their playoff hopes alive.