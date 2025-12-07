brand-logo
Home/NFL

Texans GM Warns DeMeco Ryans About Patrick Mahomes as Chiefs QB Chases Personal Record

Amit Kumar Jha

Dec 7, 2025 | 5:40 AM EST

Link Copied!
The Houston Texans are coming to Arrowhead Stadium with a dream of reaching second place in the AFC South. Standing in their way is the Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, who is chasing a personal record as well. Texans GM Nick Caserio has also spotted something noteworthy, a detail he made sure to pass along to head coach DeMeco Ryans.

“An underrated part of his (Patrick Mahomes) game is to make plays with his legs and with his feet, and he does it in a very timely fashion. It’s very calculated. If there’s an opening, he’s going to get into the space and he’s looking to make a play. So he poses so many challenges because he’s so smart,” Caserio said on December 6.

“He’s (Patrick Mahomes) so aware, instinctive, (and) knows where the issues are. He’s (DeMeco Ryans) got to really do a good job being disciplined on a rush and then staying on the receivers for extended periods of time.”

This year, Patrick Mahomes has thrown 22 touchdown passes. Along the way, he has kept the rushing game alive with four rushing touchdowns on 55 carries for 348 rushing yards in 12 games.

article-image

Imago

Caserio wants Ryans to stop Showtime from making runs. While they are focused on the premier running back Kareem Hunt, Mahomes could see space and make quick runs.

Last year, he showed this approach in the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills. But this season, he has kept this approach from the first game. In fact, he runs down the ground to gain yards instead of trying to score. That helps the Chiefs dominate plays.

However, the Texans’ defense will also pose serious problems to the AFC West franchise. In 12 games, they have only allowed 273 carries for 1,100 rushing yards while carrying the ball 319 times for 1,292 rushing yards. While both teams need wins, Mahomes is on the verge of breaking a personal record. That worries the GM, as the signal caller could be dangerous.

Patrick Mahomes is playing the Week 14 game with a personal record in mind

Showtime is not particularly famous as a dual-threat quarterback. He has shown quickness in his runs down the field, but fans love him for his unique passes. Yet, he is close to breaking a personal career record in 2025.

In his last six seasons, Patrick Mahomes has recorded 300+ rushing yards. His best rushing performance came in 2023, when he didn’t score a single rushing touchdown but had 75 carries for 389 rushing yards in 17 games. This season, after 12 games, he is just 41 yards short of achieving his career-high rushing yards.

The Chiefs’ rivals are also worried about the QB, as he needs just 20 carries and one more rushing touchdown to break more personal records. It could fuel unmatched competitiveness within him. The Chiefs Kingdom needs it. They are 6-6 after 12 games. Now, they need to win all five remaining games to get a playoff berth.

The Texans need to win, especially as their AFC divisional rivals, the Indianapolis Colts and Jacksonville Jaguars, are playing each other. Caserio sees a golden opportunity to move up. The hurdle? The NFL superstar and the King of Chiefs Kingdom!

