Texans HC Addresses Burning Questions About CJ Stroud’s Protection After Putting Backup QB on Notice

One moment, a perfectly protected pocket; the next, a franchise quarterback staring at the sky. For the Houston Texans, that terrifying cipher defined their 2024 season, with CJ Stroud absorbing 52 sacks and tossing 12 picks, ending up as the league’s second-most sacked QB. The entire offseason became a way to rewrite that story. Head coach DeMeco Ryans addressed those burning questions head-on:

“I feel really good about our offensive line situation,” Ryans stated, his tone leaving no room for doubt. “We have guys who we feel really good can play tackle. We feel good about that. With Cam [Robinson], with Tytus [Howard], with ‘Tae’ [Ersery], feel really strong about our tackle position, inside guys as well.”

But this isn’t just about the starting five. Ryans’ philosophy is rooted in the brutal reality of a 17-game season, a truth every team knows all too well. “You want to be strong at that position. Similar to what I spoke about the defensive line, as we know, as you go throughout the season, things happen. You don’t always have the same guys that you start the season with.” True! That’s why, while cutting the 53-man roster, the team traded Austin Deculus and released many. So, what’s his next plan?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago September 29, 2024, Cypress, Texas, USA: Texans quarterback CJ STROUD 7 celebrates after throwing a touchdown during the Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars game at NRG Stadium in Houston. Cypress USA – ZUMAg261 20240929_znp_g261_028 Copyright: xDomenicxGreyx

This is where the true depth of the Texans’ plan reveals itself. “So, as many depth players we can have, as deep as our roster can be, we’re going to need everybody. That’s always my line to our guys. Like you never know. You’re one play away. We need everybody to be dialed in and ready to go at any given moment.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This all connects back to Stroud, the undeniable center of Houston’s universe. Stroud himself has echoed this symbiotic relationship, recently stating, “I think [the scheme] had a lot to do with it last year. We have to be able to get rid of the ball, move the pocket; help those guys out… by me, I’ve got to do a better job of getting the ball out when it’s necessary. It’s not just on them, it’s on me as well. So, I think we’re doing a great job by setting that foundation in camp. I’m excited, man. Our o-line is great.”

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

The value of the backup QB post Stroud

This meticulous focus on protection directly fuels the second: the guy behind the guy. The Texans’ decision to keep rookie Graham Mertz on the 53-man roster, Ryans is putting his backup QB on notice, emphasizing that the role is one of the most valued in the entire league. “Great question. One of the most valued positions in our league is quarterback,” Ryans said when asked about Mertz. “So, when you have a young quarterback who shows some promise, as Graham [Mertz] has done, he showed a ton of upside. You want to keep as many of those guys around as possible.”

The reasoning is stark and simple, a lesson learned from watching other franchises crumble. “As we see the trades and things that happen around the league, everybody is searching for that backup quarterback. As we know, if you’re not deep in that position, you don’t have a guy, if something happens to your starter, you don’t have guys behind him who can go out and perform and keep the team moving then, most of the time, your season is just done.”

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Combine Mar 1, 2025 Indianapolis, IN, USA Florida quarterback Graham Mertz QB10 during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Indianapolis Lucas Oil Stadium IN USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKirbyxLeex 20250301_jhp_al2_1094

While he praised Davis Mills for having “the best camp that I’ve seen since he’s been here,” he also spotlighted Mertz’s growth, especially in the preseason finale against Detroit, where he went 14-of-16 for 145 yards and a TD and showcased command and leadership. “He showed that he can have the command that it takes. He has that leadership ability that it takes to be the quarterback for our team,” and they hailed victorious at 26-7.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

It’s not just about the stars; it’s about the entire ecosystem built to support them. One bolstered by a run game that averaged 3.9 yards per attempt in the preseason, Ryans is ensuring that whether it’s the first play of the game or a crucial third down in December, the Texans are built to adapt, to withstand, and to thrive. The protection for Stroud is paramount, and the notice to the backups is clear: be ready, because everything depends on it.