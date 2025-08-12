Texans HC Breaks Silence on Brevin Jordan’s Injury After CJ Stroud Suffered ‘Emotional’ Setback

It was supposed to be just another competitive morning inside the Houston Texans’ practice bubble, but one play turned the entire mood upside down. During team drills, Brevin Jordan went up for a contested pass from CJ Stroud, but as he landed, his right leg buckled awkwardly. The veteran tight end stayed on the ground, motionless, while the entire session seemed to freeze for a split second.

Soon after, the gravity of the moment set in. According to the Houston Chronicle’s Jonathan M. Alexander, Jordan stayed seated in visible shock, unable to move. Stroud was one of the first to rush over, quickly followed by more teammates, each trying to console him. Reporters on site recalled the chilling moment when Jordan screamed “NO!” before breaking down in tears. The practice bubble went silent, with even the sound of cleats on turf fading away, as trainers arrived to help him onto a cart for immediate medical evaluation.

For Texans fans, this stings even more because Jordan was in the middle of a breakout summer. Coming off a torn ACL, he had looked quicker, sharper, and ready to lock in the No. 2 tight end spot in Nick Caley’s new-look offense. Since being drafted in the fifth round in 2021, Jordan has suited up for 36 games with 12 starts, hauling in 53 catches for 532 yards and five touchdowns.

Now, head coach DeMeco Ryans addressed the setback with heavy words after Day 14 of camp. “Unfortunately, we saw Brevin [Jordan] go down with an injury. We will continue to evaluate ‘Brev’ [Brevin Jordan] and see where he is. It’s tough for everybody to see Brevin going down, knowing how much work he’s put in to get back to this point of playing football and how excited he was to get back to playing football. So, just praying for him to have a successful return,” Ryans said.

For now, Houston can only wait and hope. The Texans know they’ll need Jordan’s energy, toughness, and clutch playmaking again soon. So let’s hope for a speedy recovery.

This story is developing…..