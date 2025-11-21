Texans HC DeMeco Ryans Gives Verdict on QB Davis Mills Amid C.J. Stroud’s Injury

With starting quarterback C.J. Stroud sidelined with a concussion, the Houston Texans saw their hopes start to dwindle. Backup quarterback Davis Mills, however, had other plans. After their recent 23-19 win over the Buffalo Bills, head coach DeMeco Ryans shared a strong message for Mills.

Coach Ryans spoke glowingly of the QB and how he overcame all the hurdles to lead the team.

“Davis has been phenomenal for us these past couple of weeks,” he said during the press conference.

“Coming in, especially on a short week, not getting a ton of full-speed reps, that timing of throwing the football, that has affected a little bit. I thought he weathered the storm, and he handled himself well, even though we had some passes there we would like to connect on. He still stayed steady, stayed calm as he always does, keeping everybody else calm on the sideline, and he did a great job there in the two-minute drive before the half… That was huge for us.”

After a turbulent start, Mills went 5-of-6 for 75 yards on the drive, connecting on a five-yard touchdown to wide receiver Jayden Higgins. Playing against the Bills’ defense, Mills was able to throw two touchdowns. Now, while praising the QB, the coach had the last few weeks on his mind.

“I don’t think the moment, really, is ever too big. I’ve always kind of been able to settle in and be calm and focus on what my job is. And when you have guys around you who are making plays and you can lean on them and trust, in the huddle, it makes it a lot easier,” Mills said in an interview.

As for replacing Stroud in the lineup, he opened up about having the mentality to always “bring my best self to the facility every morning.” While the Texans have found success with Mills, the question remains as to when Stroud can return to the team.

Will C. J. Stroud be available for Week 13

The starting QB has been out for 2 games. He sustained a concussion in the second quarter of Houston’s Week 9 loss to the Denver Broncos and has been unable to return to the field since then.

Stroud missed the Texans’ win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 10 and the following week. There were hopes for a return in Week 12; however, he was ultimately ruled out of the game. Stroud has thrown for 1,702 yards with 11 touchdowns so far this season. But he also threw five interceptions.

But the Texans have hope for the QB in Week 13. He is expected to return for the matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. Ian Rapoport provided a pre-match update on Shroud, suggesting he was almost back for the game against the Bills.

“Had the game been on Sunday instead of Thursday, C.J. Stroud likely would have played. He’s doing well… He was cleared for limited participation on Tuesday, likely would have been a full participant if there was practice instead of a game today.”

With this return, there’s also hope for the team to gain some power and stability in the offense. However, his availability remains uncertain until the Texans share an official update.