Texans News: Christian Kirk Clears Stance on Leaving AFC South Rival After Off-Field Help From Owner

“Slot magic man, he is in the slot going crazy.” That’s how Texans wide receiver Nico Collins described Christian Kirk. After battling through injuries and enduring a long recovery, Kirk is back in action—and making an immediate impact. In his first appearance at Texans training camp, he’s already turning heads with his dynamic playmaking. His drive to improve post-injury hasn’t gone unnoticed, earning praise from teammates and coaches alike. And Kirk himself had plenty to say.

The former Jaguar has made a bold move—joining Jacksonville’s biggest AFC South rival. With both teams vying for the division title, Kirk’s transition is a high-stakes one. The Texans are chasing a third consecutive AFC South crown and a deeper playoff run, making Kirk’s ability to quickly build chemistry with teammates and connect with the city all the more vital. Judging by his early impressions and heartfelt gratitude, he’s off to a strong start.

During camp, Kirk opened up about the challenges of settling into a new city—especially as he and his wife recently welcomed their first child. Despite the personal hurdles, he praised the unwavering support from the organization. That backing, he said, has helped him feel at home as he begins this new chapter.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“Honestly, I can’t say enough about how helpful everybody in the organization has been. I mean, anything that I’ve brought up, they’ve been so quick to respond and help me out. So it’s really been a blessing to have them, you know, just help me transition and be able to focus on football,” he said.

AD

Speaking of the team’s special gesture for Kirk and his wife, he added, “For example, in OTAs, you know, because my wife was pregnant, she had doctor’s appointments every week. So the Texans helped fly me back and forth, you know, every weekend just so I can go see my wife on the weekend, make sure she’s good and then come back here and be ready to go on Monday.” This is also the same city where Kirk played for Texas A&M.

Back in the 2024 season, Kirk played in eight games, making 27 receptions for 379 yards and one touchdown. He was enjoying a great run but was sidelined with several injuries. He missed the last five games of the 2023 season after he sustained a core muscle injury. The following year, he sustained a season-ending broken collarbone. He took plenty of time to recover from the injuries.

Well, ahead of this season, he was traded to the Texans. Now settled into the new city, Kirk’s focus has fully shifted to what lies ahead on the field.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Christian Kirk is excited about joining the Houston Texans

From the moment he set foot with the Texans, the wide receiver has begun to impress his new teammates. As said, Collins has already spent considerable time on the field with the former Jaguars star, who recently made the move from the Jaguars to Houston. Collins, for one, is thrilled about the potential of the two forming a dangerous duo.

“His work ethic, what he brings to the field, his leadership, and just his advice. He is a guy that you need to get advice from. He has been around this game for a long time, so it’s only right that you learn from him. I’m glad he is a part of this unit and glad he is a part of this team. It’s only right that we build and keep going,” he said.

For that, Kirk must remain healthy throughout the season. Now entering his eighth year in the NFL, the veteran NFL player is excited for this new chapter with CJ Stroud. “The thing that sticks out about C.J. is he’s super mild-mannered, but he has a lot of confidence and he’s smart … He’s been great just within the few months of spending time around him, communicating with him in the locker room, outside of the facility, whatever the case may be. He’s got a bright future. Really excited to get to work with him,” Kirk said on SiriusXM NFL Radio.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

With Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel, the roster looks promising. And with their growing chemistry and fresh energy, the Texans will be a fascinating team to watch this season.