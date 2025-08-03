Texans News: CJ Stroud Admits to Struggling Offense as Training Camp Goes Haywire

Talk about ups and downs, CJ Stroud knows what it feels like to be on a rollercoaster. As a rookie, he joined Joe Montana and Tom Brady in historic elite company. He led the league in passing yards per game and touchdown-to-interception ratio. He revived a lifeless Texans franchise and dragged them into the playoffs that season. But NFL success never runs in straight lines. Now, Stroud is adjusting to a new culture, new schemes, and fresh expectations after a sophomore year slump. Nine practices into camp, he might just have solved the puzzle of what went wrong in the 2024 season while steering the Texans through a new leadership era.

Earlier this year, the Texans’ front office made major changes this offseason after a tough loss to the Chiefs in the Divisional Round. Offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik was shown the door, and Nick Caley stepped in to revamp the playbook. His routes have already been put to the test. Stroud acknowledged the grind in a post-training camp interview, saying, “It takes time.” He added, “It’s not something that happens overnight. I feel like we’re getting better every day.” The conversations between players and coaches have been focused and detailed, especially against a strong defensive unit.

Stroud is also determined to rebound from what many saw as a sophomore slump. After winning AP Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2023, he posted 3,727 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 12 picks in 2024. Adjusting to Caley’s scheme is part of the bounce-back formula. His role in the offense has deepened. “Just challenges every year. I don’t really look at it as a challenge, more like an opportunity to learn something new about the game of football and also take the opportunity to help other guys.” Undoubtedly, he’s working harder to understand timing and spacing while also helping teammates stay on the same page.

via Imago

His leadership growth is another key storyline. “He has no fear in asking the room a question,” Slowik once said. The former OC praised how vocal Stroud had become in meetings, showing he was always thinking one step ahead. When asked how he’s handling more responsibility, Stroud responded, “I think next step for me is taking the guys around me to think the same way and to get them to buy into what, as a team, we’re trying to do. I think that’s where I can grow as a quarterback.”

Despite having an elite set of weapons in Stefon Diggs, Nico Collins, Tank Dell, and Joe Mixon, the Texans’ offense struggled in 2024. They ranked just 19th in EPA per play, 25th in yards per play, and 28th in successful play rate. Stroud isn’t shying away from that. He’s embracing the grind and leading a locker room looking to rewrite last season’s script.

What’s new for CJ Stroud in year 2?

Nick Caley’s arrival has brought serious change to Houston’s offensive identity. By the end of minicamp, Texans players were already adapting to unfamiliar roles. “I think we’re in the discovery process,” Caley explained. “Get an opportunity to see the different skill sets, different routes, different schemes we can potentially deploy this year.” He made it clear that this phase is about experimentation.

But the growing pains are real. During a recent practice, CJ Stroud struggled through another 11-on-11 session. “Had one completion, but he went one for six,” reported veteran insider Adam Wexler. “Couple more pressures, couple more turned to scrambles.” It was another shaky outing from the QB. Receivers struggled to find separation, and Stroud faced pressure on nearly every snap.

Stroud has looked unsettled throughout camp. His footwork has been jumpy, and his timing has been off. The Texans’ defense has been relentless. Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter have dominated drills. Stroud has barely had time to plant and release. One observer didn’t sugarcoat it, saying it looked like “he was throwing blindfolded out there.” Fans want the rookie magic back.

Still, CJ Stroud isn’t sweating it. Speaking to reporters, he remained calm about his shape and stamina. “I feel good. I feel fast, I feel strong, feel healthy,” he said. He even cracked a joke to lighten the mood. “I don’t know if I look chubby or look fat but I’m good.” The throws might not be landing yet, but his confidence hasn’t wavered.