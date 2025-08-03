Texans News: CJ Stroud Issues Troubling Health Update After Training Camp Struggles

CJ Stroud is here to build a legacy in H-Town. Last season, he tossed for 3,727 yards and 20 TDs, powering the Texans to a 10-7 finish. But his focus isn’t the stat sheet. “Chasing greatness, one game at a time,” he reminded fans mid-season. When asked about the Bayou City? “I hope I’m here for 100 years.” Stroud wants roots, not records. But now, as training camp heats up, his recent struggles have fans holding their breath.

In fact, things have gotten bumpy inside the Texans’ facility—this isn’t over-reaction. As veteran insider Adam Wexler pointed out, Stroud’s latest practice left a lot to be desired. “Had another 11 on 11 session, where CJ Stroud couldn’t even complete a pass. He had one completion, but he went one for 6. Couple more pressures, couple more turned to scrambles, a lot of situations where there wasn’t anyone open.” But this isn’t a one-off.

Stroud has looked consistently off-beat all camp. His rhythm, timing, and reads have been shaky—especially with constant pressure from the Texans’ own front seven. Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter have been living in the backfield, rattling CJ’s confidence. One observer even said it looked like “he was throwing blindfolded out there.” And sure, it’s still August. But in Clutch City, there’s a nervous energy every time No. 7 steps under center.

However, Stroud isn’t pressing the panic button. While addressing the media, he stayed upbeat about his physical condition. “I feel good.. I feel fast, I feel strong, feel healthy,” he assured. Still, he didn’t ignore the elephant in the room, joking, “I don’t know if I look chubby or look fat but I’m good.”

That said, his shoulder soreness last week during voluntary OTAs wasn’t nothing. Stroud was on a limited rep count, missing portions of team drills. Yet, his mindset hasn’t wavered. He believes the season ahead still holds something special.

CJ Stroud silences the injury noise while preparing for 2025

CJ Stroud didn’t shy away when questions about his shoulder started flying. The Texans’ star QB, who’s become the face of Space City football, stepped right up and offered clarity. “I was already throwing before you guys got to see me out there, pretty normally,” he said. There was no flinch, no hesitation—just a calm answer to calm the buzz around his health.

Following that, it’s worth noting that Houston’s front office had been extra cautious with their franchise guy. They held him out of throwing drills in late May and early June, playing the long game with Stroud’s durability. But CJ? He brushed it off with a smile. “I think y’all don’t have much to talk about, so everything just gets blown up in the offseason. I’m fine, man, I’m really OK.” If anything, the Kid from Cali has shown he’s got more than just an elite arm—he’s got patience under pressure too.

Moreover, Stroud’s confidence isn’t coming from thin air. Both DeMeco Ryans and offensive coordinator Nick Caley backed him without blinking. As Ryans put it, “There’s no concerns with C.J. Just general soreness. We’re taking extra precaution with him, but he’ll be good to go.” Caley echoed that sentiment: “No concerns whatsoever…he’s tapped into it. I’ve been very pleased when he’s out here.”

And, let’s not forget—Stroud’s been here before. In college, he bounced back from a separated shoulder. In his rookie year with the Texans, he pushed through an early shoulder knock and returned from a concussion like nothing had happened. Now in 2025, the Texans aren’t just trusting Stroud’s arm—they’re leaning on his resilience and wisdom.