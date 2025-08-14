Texans Owner Clears Expectations From Locker Room After CJ Stroud Declared Top Tier QB

The Houston Texans have raised the bar for the 2025 NFL season, and part of the effort comes from their new play-caller, Nick Caley. QB CJ Stroud recently described Caley’s style as relentless, “turnt up to the max,” and full of Sean McVay-like energy. But also, think of it like a trust fall – Caley leans back hard, expecting Stroud to catch the entire offense.

Despite concerns about the offensive line, Houston has built a strong roster. They’ve also extended the right players around Stroud to keep them in AFC contention. Last year, they topped the AFC South for the second straight season with a 10-7 record. Now, expectations are higher. Can the back-to-back division champs make a real Super Bowl run?

Owners Cal and Hannah McNair addressed that question in a recent KPRC 2 interview with Aaron Wilson. The host started by noting how Nick Caley and head coach DeMeco Ryans didn’t know each other well at first, but have since worked together successfully. Cal McNair credited the chemistry to their initial interviews, saying the partnership has “really made a good team” and is “working out a couple years into it.” Then Wilson asked what the owners like about the team on and off the field, and Hannah McNair immediately pointed to the culture. She called it a brotherhood and praised Ryans for setting the tone. You could hear her pride when she said, “I love that feeling with all of them.” Then came the question that set the expectations for the locker room.

Aaron Wilson asked the Texans’ owners, “Think about the team, do you feel like you guys are built to compete and make that run you guys hoped for?” Cal McNair’s response was measured but optimistic. He said they’re excited to watch the team come together this season, emphasizing the “one game at a time” approach. Still, he believes they have “a shot at doing some things we haven’t done before.” That confidence is encouraging, but it also comes with a big question mark – can this offensive line keep Stroud upright?

This year, the Houston Texans traded away five-time Pro Bowler Laremy Tunsil to Washington this offseason. Rookie second-rounder Tay Ersery has been in the mix to replace him. But how much can a franchise trust a rookie to step into such a huge role? On top of that, the Texans will also roll out four new starters on the line this year.

Having new starters might sound like a positive for the team after allowing 54 sacks last season, but the new faces don’t exactly inspire confidence. Three of them were starters elsewhere, but all were ranked among the weakest at their positions in their former teams. With both Tay Ersery and Cam Robinson at tackle, there’s still a lot of uncertainty. Houston’s path to the Super Bowl will depend heavily on keeping Stroud upright. But even with all those issues, their quarterback, CJ Stroud, continues to rise.

CJ Stroud Makes It to the Top Tier of Annual QB Rankings

Last season, CJ Stroud led Houston to big wins over the Bills, Cowboys, and all three division rivals. In only his second year, Stroud became the fastest quarterback in franchise history to reach 18 wins. So, this summer, his peers ranked him 39th in the NFL’s Top 100. But now, Mike Sandy’s “QB Tiers” for The Athletic just came out. So, where did Stroud land on one of the most anticipated preseason rankings?

via Imago September 29, 2024, Cypress, Texas, USA: Texans quarterback CJ STROUD 7 celebrates after throwing a touchdown during the Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars game at NRG Stadium in Houston. Cypress USA – ZUMAg261 20240929_znp_g261_028 Copyright: xDomenicxGreyx

The Texans’ QB just made it to the top 10 in the list, while being tied for ninth with Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts. That’s elite company. So what held him back from the absolute top tier? For many voters, it was his play under pressure. An anonymous defensive coordinator mentioned that Stroud “got rattled” by poor pass protection and “felt the rush” too often. That’s true. Stroud was sacked 52 times last year, second-most in the league. Still, his talent has been undeniable.

Even without a fully healthy receiving corps, the Texans’ QB has proven that he can win big games. His ability to process defenses, make tight-window throws, and stay calm late in games has made him the top quarterback in the AFC South. Not even Tennessee’s No. 1 overall pick, Cam Ward, could change that hierarchy. And local voices agreed with the national assessment.

Sean Pendergast of Houston Press said, “I’m happy with and generally agree with these assessments of Stroud. Back end of the top ten feels about right. 39th overall feels about right.” The respect is real, and so is the challenge ahead. A top-10 quarterback can take you far, but not without time to throw. So the real question will be whether the Texans can hold it all together when the season gets tough. If they can, the team might not just defend the AFC South – they could be playing deep into January.