Texans Owner’s Positive Message on Tank Dell After WR’s Training Camp Surprise

The Houston Texans just returned to camp knowing for sure they’ll begin the 2025 season without one of their rising stars. Wide receiver Tank Dell, 25, officially landed on the PUP list as he continues his recovery from a devastating knee injury. But Dell now represents more than just an injured player for the franchise. After enduring two season-ending injuries in back-to-back years, he has become a symbol of resilience inside the Texans’ locker room.

Dell first fractured his fibula in Week 13 of the 2023 season but made a remarkable comeback by Week 1 of 2024. However, tragedy struck again in Week 16 against the Kansas City Chiefs. A collision with teammate Jared Wayne left Dell with a dislocated knee, torn ACL, LCL, MCL, and a damaged meniscus. As medical staff rushed him to the hospital, quarterback C.J. Stroud couldn’t contain his emotions. “It’s not easy to just let it go, especially – it’s my best friend,” Stroud admitted after the game. Dell has since undergone two surgeries and continues to grind through a long rehab process. Although he won’t be playing anytime soon, recent updates from the Texans’ first open practice have raised hopes about where things stand.

Now, with the team’s training camp underway, Tank Dell’s recovery status has naturally become a major point of discussion. Recently, while talking to the reporters, coach DeMeco Ryans said Dell was in a “really great headspace” and confirmed he’s been actively involved in team meetings. Meanwhile, Texans’ GM Nick Caserio emphasized Dell’s dedication during rehab and said the team isn’t rushing his return. “One day at a time,” he said. “If he’s ready to play, great. If he’s not, he’s not.” But the most uplifting comments came from the Texans’ owners, Cal and Hannah McNair, who shared their belief in Dell after attending the team’s first open practice.

While addressing the reporters after the team’s practice, Cal called Tank Dell’s attitude “unbreakable.” He praised the receiver’s mindset and said, “His spirits are really good… he’s got an unbreakable spirit, and it’s showing up in his rehab. We can’t wait to get him back out here as soon as we can.” Why does that message matter so much right now? Because Dell’s road back has been long, and it’s far from over. But the McNairs’ public support reminded everyone that Dell’s recovery isn’t just physical. It’s also about keeping his morale up and staying connected with the team.

Hannah McNair further added to that, highlighting Dell’s continued presence even while sidelined. “He’s just an incredible asset to the team,” she said. “Even when he is injured, he’s still out here doing his part, lifting the team up. That’s the type of guy we want in this building.” That says a lot about the kind of locker room culture the Texans are building. They are leaning on more than just talent to uplift their team this season. Therefore, even when Dell isn’t cleared to play, he made his presence felt in a big way.

Tank Dell’s camp appearance sparks hope for the Texans

Tank Dell’s devastating injury last season has required two surgeries and will likely sideline him throughout the 2025 season. But that hasn’t stopped him from being present, vocal, and emotionally connected to the team’s journey. Recently, during the first open practice of the Houston Texans, Tank Dell surprised the fans with an unexpected appearance.

Reporter Sam Warren shared on X: “#Texans Tank Dell is here at the team’s first open practice, his first appearance at Training Camp. Received a big cheer from the fans as he walked on the field. Here he is talking with Andre Johnson, has also connected with the McNairs and Derek Stingley Sr.” Could there have been a better moment to lift the team’s spirits? Guess not.

The energy at camp shifted the second Tank Dell stepped onto the field. The moment wasn’t just emotional – it sent a message. Dell remains locked in with the team. He may be on the injured list, but he’s still part of the heartbeat of the Texans. What motivates a player to stay so involved despite not being able to contribute on the field? For Dell, it seems to be his connection to his teammates, especially Stroud.

Earlier this summer, when Stroud posted a workout montage on Instagram, Dell reposted it with the message: “I’m right there with you all year long.” That’s the kind of connection that goes beyond being just teammates – it’s brotherhood at its finest. Dell’s connection with Stroud helped transform the Texans’ offense into one of the league’s most exciting young units. Even individually, Tank Dell was on his way to another strong season before the injury. He recorded 51 catches for 667 yards and three touchdowns over 14 games. That followed a 709-yard, seven-touchdown rookie campaign.

Will the Texans’ new-look receiver room, featuring Jaylin Noel, Jayden Higgins, Christian Kirk, and Braxton Berrios, be enough to fill the gap? The answer to that might be difficult to find until the season starts. But that’s the challenge Houston faces while Dell works his way back.