Texans Reporter Confirms Joe Mixon’s Availability vs Rams After Major Injury Update

Heading into the 2025 NFL season, the Houston Texans look like serious contenders – again. Undoubtedly, MGM set their win total at 9.5, just shy of last year’s mark, but with CJ Stroud, Nico Collins, and a loaded defense returning, expectations are high. The Athletic’s Vic Tafur even called them one of the safest bets to hit the over, especially after bringing in OC Nick Caley to unlock this offense even further. But one big question still lingers: Will Joe Mixon be ready for Week 1?

The Pro Bowl running back battled ankle issues last year, and his health has been a hot topic all offseason. Now, after months of rehab, a Texans insider just dropped a major update on where Mixon stands. And what does it mean for that crucial season opener against the Rams? That major update? It comes straight from Texans reporter Aaron Wilson. While stopping short of a full guarantee, Wilson’s inside sources suggest fans can breathe easy about their RB1.

“Let’s make no mistake, it is Joe,” Wilson emphasized. “Joe’s the bellcow. Joe is the guy.” This comes after months of uncertainty following Mixon’s ankle issues last season, which included a three-game absence after his spectacular 159-yard debut against the Colts. But Wilson’s update suggests those concerns may be behind them: “None of that would be surprising, but it wouldn’t mean anything, I’m told, about his availability for the first game of the season when it actually matters when they play the Los Angeles.” Translation: Even if Mixon takes it slow in camp, don’t panic about Week 1.

via Imago

Wilson added that Mixon has “regained his mobility” and “improved significantly” since last season’s struggles. For a player who set an NFL record with six straight 100-yard road games when healthy, this development could be huge. With Nick Chubb now sharing the load, the Texans might finally have the dominant backfield they envisioned, starting with that crucial Rams matchup. While nothing’s certain in the NFL, all signs point to number 28 taking those first meaningful handoffs come September.

League insiders back Joe Mixon’s resurgence

That ‘regained mobility’ Wilson reported? It’s doing more than just ensuring Mixon suits up for Week 1 – it’s reminding the entire league why Houston’s RB1 belongs among football’s elite. The recent ESPN ranking slotting Mixon at ninth-best running back didn’t emerge from thin air; it’s the direct result of evaluators watching him transform the Texans’ ground game last season while playing through pain.

“Really good vision, feet, contact balance — a hammer in the run game,” an NFL personnel evaluator told ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. That ‘hammer’ analogy sticks because it captures exactly how Joe Mixon operated last year – methodically pounding defenses into submission even when they knew he was coming. Consider this: six consecutive 100-yard road games (an NFL record) achieved while dealing with that nagging ankle issue. Now factor in Wilson’s report about his improved mobility, and you see why this ranking might undersell his potential.

What makes Mixon’s placement particularly telling is who voted him there. These aren’t fantasy football analysts or media personalities – these are the same executives, scouts, and coaches who gameplan against him. When they call someone a ‘hammer,’ they’re acknowledging how he warps defensive strategies. Fowler noted how “Mixon looked rejuvenated in Houston” after the trade from Cincinnati, and the numbers back that up: 1,016 rushing yards and 12 total TDs in just 14 games.

The ranking also reveals something crucial about how the league views Houston’s backfield. Despite adding Nick Chubb, evaluators still see Mixon as the centerpiece. The ninth-best RB in football doesn’t become a committee back overnight. This sets up fascinating possibilities: a fresher Mixon in fourth quarters thanks to Chubb’s relief work, more creative play-action opportunities with both backs healthy, and most importantly, sustained production deep into December and January.

For Texans fans, the takeaway is clear: the player who pounded defenses last year? He’s not just healthy again – he’s earned the NFL’s respect as one of the game’s most reliable weapons. And with training camp approaching, that ninth-place ranking might just be the starting point for an even bigger 2025 campaign.