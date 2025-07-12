Texans Rookies Challenge John Harbaugh’s Defense After Ravens Safety Steals the Show

If you’re a little too nerdy about the NFL, you’d know it is the secondaries that are the difference between teams that play in January and those who watch from the couch. And this season in the AFC? The battle on the back end might just decide the entire playoff trajectory. Because there’s a new defence on the rise and it’s not built on household names (not yet, at least), but hunger.

And somewhere between practice tapes and the latest Pro Football Focus rankings? A message has been sent by the Houston Texans‘ secondaries to the entire NFL, especially to the number one. PFF just dropped their 2025 NFL Secondary Rankings. And guess who’s taking up the number 4 spot right behind John Harbaugh‘s Baltimore, Kansas City, and Denver? That’s right, the Texans. And no, this is not a mere ranking from crunched-up numbers. It’s a testament to the potential the Texans’ secondary possesses. And boy, are they confident, too.

Standout Kamari Lassiter, now in his second season, put it bluntly: “I’m more excited than the fans are. I’ve been itching. Can’t wait for training camp. It’s a very nice secondary, a lot of talent, and we gotta keep working.” And newcomer Jaylen Reed? He set a sky-high standard for the secondary with his words. “This is the most talented secondary I’ve played in… All three levels, I feel like we got great guys in great positions and I’m just here to fit in.” If a rookie and a newbie can muster up this level of confidence? It will be dangerous.

Houston’s corner duo? Straight up nasty. Derek Stingley Jr. and Kamari Lassiter just grabbed PFF’s top outside-cornerback ranking a few days ago, and for a very good reason. Stingley led the entire league in opposing passer rating at a ridiculous 39.6, and Lassiter wasn’t far behind at 59.7. That’s insane stuff.

Then you throw in slot weapon Jalen Pitre (solid 71.3 coverage grade), C.J. Gardner-Johnson fresh off free agency, and rookie Jaylin Smith? Yeah, you can call them overhyped right now. But come January? You’ll see that every bit of that hype and more is deserved. PFF called them a “strong unit in 2024, anchored by excellent play,” and that is an understatement.

At the same time? John Harbaugh’s secondary is looking downright scary, too. With the addition of Jaire Alexander and Malaki Starks? Insane. Pair them up with Marlon Humphrey and Ar’Darius Washington, and you’ve got arguably the best secondary in the league. But this Texans secondary? They sure have every weapon to put up a good challenge against the Ravens and the best secondary in the league.

Ravens’ secondary has a standout star

While the Texans’ secondary keeps showing big, big flashes of potential, one guy is still stealing the headlines, and he wears purple and black. Kyle Hamilton has been flat-out ridiculous. The Ravens’ do-it-all safety really did it all in 2024. We’re talking 89 tackles, 4 picks, 9 passes defended, and a PFF coverage grade of 90.3. The best in the league. ESPN just crowned him No. 1 on their 2025 Top 10 Safeties list, and an AFC exec even called him an “unbelievable chess piece.”

And he really is a chess piece for John Harbaugh. The guy can lock down tight ends, blitz like a linebacker, and read quarterbacks like a corner. Total freak. No one in the world can deny his impact. But two Texans safeties are looking enviously at that list. C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Calen Bullock.

Bullock exploded onto the scene last season. He racked up 54 tackles, 11 passes defensed, and a team-leading 5 interceptions, tying with Derek Stingley Jr. Oh, and it earned him PFWA All-Rookie honours. His ball-hawking instincts and sideline-to-sideline range? Off the charts. A big reason why Houston jumped to 6th in the league in passing yards allowed. Not bad for a first-year pro. Not bad at all.

Meanwhile, C.J. Gardner-Johnson brings exactly what you want in a vet: postseason experience, physicality, and a Super Bowl ring to back it all up. Their position is arguable, but their place in the top 10? It should’ve been written in stone. Swaying away from ratings and rankings for a minute, it sure will be a good battle between the John Harbaugh’s Ravens and Texans’ secondary. And we’re here for it.