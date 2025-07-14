Tristan Wirfs’ Injury Drastically Changes Season For Todd Bowles After Bucs LT Tops ESPN Rankings

There’s no success without hurdles. And a new obstacle may help Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles carve a road to new heights! But it doesn’t come without risks. As said, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were enjoying a great run until a major hurdle hit them. Their star left tackle, Tristan Wirfs, won’t be available for the team at the start of the season, as per CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones. After his injury from last season, the star LT had to undergo arthroscopic surgery.

During the process, it was reported that more damage was discovered, and he is currently recovering from the injury. The puzzling part here is that it remains unknown how many games the All-Pro LT will miss this season. It could be 2-4 games! Regardless, his absence is bound to cause more problems for the team and the coach. Or there might be a way out of it! Well, at least Chris Mathis believes that his absence could help Bucs coach Bowles earn Coach of the Year honors!

But there’s one condition. As per Mathis, if the head coach can lead the Buccaneers to a division title and a playoff win, he will have a good chance of landing the title. This may be because most coaches who have won the award in the past had strong seasons despite facing hurdles and setbacks. Think of Bill Belichick and Andy Reid, who survived seasons with injuries and more obstacles.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

He believes that if Bowles can figure out how to help the team navigate the early part of the season with his strategies and plans, he’ll make a good case. “If the Bucs win the division and at least one playoff game, Todd Bowles is the coach of the Year,“ Mathis said. It is convincing! However, as the rules stand, the coach must meet the condition, and it won’t be an easy job. Bowles might find some help in bringing in six-year NFL veteran Charlie Heck to fill the gap left by the 4x Pro Bowler. Heck has a record of 23 starts.

AD

via Imago June 12, 2025, Tampa, Florida, USA: Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles takes questions from reporters during mandatory mini-camp at the AdventHealth Training Center on Thursday, June 12, 2025, in Tampa. Tampa USA – ZUMAs70_ 0822161565st Copyright: xJeffereexWoox

Even if Todd can save the day for the Bucs, the 13th overall pick’s absence will be felt. And perhaps it will be felt even more so by Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield, whom he protects on the field. Well, Wirf’s latest achievement might explain how important he is for the Bucs’ roster.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Bucs LT Tristan receives a huge feat this offseason

This has just come at the time when Bowles might be scratching his head to figure out a solution for the roster. ESPN has just dropped its latest ranking of the top 10 tackles in the NFL. And the Bucs star, Wirfs, is ranked at No. 1. The players were voted on by the NFL executives, coaches, and scouts. After entering the league, Wirfs has established himself as one of the most reliable tackles in the game.

And he showed it quite early in his career. Wirfs is the only player in league history to earn First Team All-Pro honors at both left and right tackle. He did it in his 2nd season. “He doesn’t have the flashy plays that Sewell has, but everything is so easy to him. He can handle whatever you want out there and won’t look particularly stressed doing it. Rare combination of size and athleticism,” an NFC executive said.

He led the team’s offensive line ranks in the top 5 units in 2021 and 2022. And he has been consistently good. His 2024 season was particularly elite. He led the Bucs’ offense, which ranked third in total offense, which is 399.5 yards per game. Unsurprisingly, he is the highest-paid tackle, making $28.125 million per year. With Wirfs reportedly sidelined to start the year, the Buccaneers now face a difficult task.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

He will be on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list after his surgery and recovery process. As the team pushes forward into the season, it remains to be seen how Bowles will help turn things around for the roster.