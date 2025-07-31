Troubling CJ Stroud Update From Training Camp Amid Texans Offense’s Struggles

For the first time since CJ Stroud took the keys, his hold on that QB1 spot doesn’t feel 100% untouchable. Now, don’t get it twisted. Stroud is still the guy in Houston. The face of the franchise. The future under center. But as the Texans grind through training camp, a new noise has started to rise. Not exactly panic, but it’s enough to raise some eyebrows.

Last season, he didn’t quite hit the sophomore leap that fans in H-Town were expecting. Instead, it felt more like a stumble. Stroud’s passer rating dipped from 100.8 to 87.0. His yards per game? Down by over 50. And the pick count? Yeah, that doubled too. Even more concerning, the guy took a beating—sacked 52 times, compared to just 38 the year before. Nearly 40% of his dropbacks came under pressure. For Texans faithful, it was like holding your breath every single snap. Now add a fresh concern to the pile.

Because over on SportsRadio 610, Clint Stoerner dropped a bit of a bombshell. “CJ Stroud has taken fewer reps than any quarterback in the NFL, starting quarterback, any starting quarterback in the NFL that’s healthy in camp, I’d be willing to bet you that CJ Stroud has taken fewer snaps,” he revealed. That’s not a stat you want tied to your franchise QB.

He doubled down, saying, “When it comes to team periods, when it comes to seven on sevens, when it comes, it’s heavy run to begin with… but the number of overall reps and the number of balls that are thrown is extremely, extremely low and I just can’t believe at this point in camp that Keaton Slovic getting reps is anywhere remotely close to as important as CJ Stroud getting reps in his new offense.”

To be fair, Stoerner did suggest this could be just load management. Stroud’s shoulder had been bugging him earlier this summer, even forcing him to sit out chunks of OTAs. It wasn’t serious, but enough to slow things down. Even when he returned for minicamp, the red flags never fully vanished. And it’s not just him—Houston’s entire offense has looked a bit sluggish in camp.

Meanwhile, the defense? They’re turning heads. As KHOU 11’s Luis Ortiz put it, “Today, third day with pads. The defense got the best of the offense… DeMeco Ryans is pleased with how his defense is looking so far. And then when he flips the coin, he says, you don’t want to see too much of that from the offensive perspective. So, the offensive guys, they got to step it up.”

And heading into August? All eyes in H-Town will stay locked on CJ.

CJ Stroud has to do more to keep the QB1 job

So far in camp, the Texans aren’t handing out gold stars for last year’s hype. And if there’s one clear message from DeMeco Ryans and his staff—it’s this: nothing’s promised in July. That’s where Graham Mertz enters. A sixth-rounder out of Florida, coming off an ACL tear, and somehow already turning heads in H-Town. GM Nick Caserio even gave the rookie a nod, saying Mertz was “as advertised,” praising his “size, presence, and decision-making.” Not bad for a guy barely on the radar two months ago.

Meanwhile, Davis Mills is still hanging around, with a deal that keeps him in Space City through 2025. But just because he’s signed doesn’t mean he’s safe. Especially not with Mertz gaining ground. That QB2 slot? Suddenly not as locked up as it once looked.

To make things more interesting, OC Nick Caley and Ryans are running a tight ship. Past résumés don’t earn free reps. In a new-look offense behind a reworked line, every snap matters. And Mills is using them well—finding Justin Watson and Xavier Johnson with ease. Those vet instincts? Showing up big time in camp.

But don’t count Mertz out. One sharp “two-ball” to Watson in zone coverage had coaches buzzing. And while Stroud still sits on the QB1 throne, cracks are starting to show. He’s thrown four picks in recent practices—three of those while forcing throws under pressure.

In contrast, Mills and Mertz have been clean. No picks. Smart reads. As coaches hammer “football security,” that quiet consistency is starting to speak louder than Stroud’s title.