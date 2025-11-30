Texans vs. Colts Injury Report: Latest Update on Daniel Jones as DeMeco Ryans’ Defense Faces Multiple Setbacks

The Houston Texans‘ latest victory over the Buffalo Bills might have given them a quick boost in confidence, but they still have a challenging week ahead. Leading up to their Week 13 clash against the Indianapolis Colts, the team has eight names on the injury report. But is C.J. Stround on the list, or will the quarterback mark his return in the upcoming game? Here are all the answers with a detailed injury report.

Indianapolis Colts injury report: Status on Daniel Jones, Charvarius Ward, and more

The Indianapolis Colts are set to enter their game against the Texans with a mostly healthy roster. This includes Daniel Jones being cleared to play despite a leg injury. After being limited in Wednesday’s walkthrough due to a fractured fibula, Jones practiced fully on Thursday and Friday, and head coach Shane Steichen said he’s “good to go” for Sunday’s game. However, some defenders had late-week designations. Cornerback Charvarius Ward was listed as a limited participant, and along with others like Neville Gallimore (knee) and Sauce Gardner (back), had to be monitored before final status decisions.

Cornerback Charvarius Ward was also limited in practice as he continues to recover from a concussion. The team will watch him closely before making a final call on his status. Defensive tackle Neville Gallimore was listed with a knee injury and did not fully participate in practice. Other players were also on the report with minor injuries, but were able to practice in some capacity.

The Colts staff has yet to make final decisions ahead of the Week 13 game. The team hopes to have as many players ready as possible for the important matchup.

Houston Texans injury report: Latest updates on C.J. Stroud, Jalen Pitre and others

The Houston Texans are also looking majorly healthy, heading into Week 13. The team is expected to get a big boost with the return of C.J. Stroud as their starting quarterback. Stroud has cleared concussion protocol after missing the last three games. Adding a positive note, the QB ran full practices this week. Besides him, safety Jalen Pitre is also being activated after concussion protocol, meaning the Texans will have both players ready for their matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

The Texans will also be missing out on two other players this week at the same time. Cornerback Ajani Carter and linebacker Jamal Hill are ruled out due to hamstring injuries. Other roster concerns remain minimal as key defenders like Will Anderson Jr. and protectors like Trent Brown and Denico Autry took part in at least part of practice later in the week, suggesting the Texans expect them to be available.

Overall, with Stroud back under center and only two confirmed absences, Houston appears in decent shape for the Week 13 game, especially considering how critical this divisional matchup is for their playoff hopes. With both teams walking in with a healthy roster, who is your pick to walk home with the victory?