“Watch Ya Mouth”: Texans’ Nico Collins Hits Back at Fan After Being Called Out in Public Over Concerning Future Update

After Houston Texans wide receiver Dominique Stephon Collins suffered a hamstring injury during practice on Wednesday, it was reported that the player’s presence could be limited for the team’s Week 2 game. However, what followed isn’t something fans would see Collins do every day. When a fan called out Nico’s injury update on social media, the WR was quick to engage in a verbal spat online.

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The online conflict began when an X user posted about Collins’ injury, saying, “Every year with this f*** n**** smh.”

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However, Nico Collins was quick to respond to the tweet with a warning on X: “watch ya mouth my n**** hell u talm bout.”

The fan, unfazed by Collins’ response, retorted to the star wide receiver with, “This yo problem now… You worrying bout da wrong shit Dominique.”

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The social media war started after Nico Collins’ injury during practice.

“Texans WR Nico Collins injured his hamstring at Wednesday’s practice, met with doctors after, and they “don’t believe it’s serious,” per source. Yet Collins’ status for Sunday’s game vs. the Bengals is in jeopardy,” ESPN insider Adam Schefter reported on X.

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Following the injury, news broke out that Collins was undergoing tests for his hamstring. The setback came hours after he had an impressive display, catching 7 passes for 75 yards and a receiving TD in the Week 1 high-scoring loss to the Buffalo Bills, with the box score at 31-36 when the game ended.

Texans fans and Nico’s teammates wasted no time in applauding the WR’s response to the fans’ criticism. Some fans also argued that fantasy football owners often troll their favorite athletes on social media after missing out on them during drafts.

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The fan’s frustration seemingly stemmed from the player’s ongoing problems with injuries, which have derailed his campaign. The wide receiver has often experienced setbacks in his career with soft tissue injuries, negatively impacting his performance.

Collins was performing at a high level when he suffered a Grade 2 hamstring injury in 2024 that kept him out of five games.

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The Texans currently have a depleted depth chart at the position, with Tank Dell on injured reserve and rookie Jayden Higgins sidelined with a season-ending torn ACL during joint practices against Las Vegas. The team cannot afford to have Nico Collins on the sidelines for an extended period and will hope for him to return as soon as possible.