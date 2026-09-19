“We Both Care About Humanity”: Azeez Al-Shaair Opens Up About Joining Hands With Kyrie Irving To Honor Hind Rajab After NFL Fine

Azeez Al-Shaair has made a habit of testing the NFL’s uniform rules. Months after drawing a Fine for writing “Stop the Genocide” on his eye black during the playoffs, the Texans linebacker was fined again, this time $11,941, for a different message. His latest tribute honored Hind Rajab, and it came with an unexpected twist. Kyrie Irving stepped in and offered to cover the cost himself, and Al-Shaair opened up about the gesture.

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“We’ve talked multiple times, especially in the last week,” Azeez Al-Shaair said. “And, you know, a lot of that stuff is just, him supporting me, me supporting him, having each other’s backs. I think the biggest thing is me and him align on the cause, which is humanity. “

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“We both care about humanity, regardless of skin color, race, anything like that. That’s what I think, more than anything, when it comes to me and him, that we align on, just not being afraid to do that.”

Kyrie Irving is stepping up for a fellow athlete who’s been catching heat for speaking his mind. The Mavericks guard offered to pay the $11,941 fine the NFL slapped on Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair, simply posting on X, “I’ll take care of his fine.”

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Al-Shaair was fined for writing the name of Hind Rajab, a Palestinian child, on his eye black during the Week 1 game against the Buffalo Bills. The league penalized Al-Shaair for writing a personal message on display without getting it cleared first. That’s a violation of the NFL’s uniform and equipment rules.

This isn’t Al-Shaair’s first run-in with league officials over this. Back in January, he was fined $11,593 for a similar reason, writing “stop the genocide” on his eye black. He’s leaned on the NFL’s “My Cause, My Cleats” program in past seasons too, using it to spotlight Palestinian causes.

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“If my platform can bring even a little hope to families in Palestine, then that is what I want to use it for,” he said in a statement last season.

Irving’s gesture fits a pattern for him. He’s spoken about Palestinian children before. In a February livestream, he put it simply:

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“Kids or innocent people dying, I really care. That’s in my heart. I can’t see it. I can’t avoid it.”

“I’m always going to be characterized as somebody that’s siding with a side,” he added. “… It’s OK to care about humanity.”

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Two athletes, two very different sports, sharing the same cause.