What Happened to Nico Collins? Texans WR Seen Struggling After Taking Massive Hit

Nico Collins never really found his footing early in this one. The Texans’ wideout went through the first two drives without even seeing a target, and just as he started to get involved, things turned the wrong direction.

Midway through the second quarter, Collins hauled in a throw from Davis Mills and ended up taking a heavy shot from a Bills defender. He stayed down for a moment, holding his midsection, and trainers came out to check on him. He’s currently being treated.

Nico Collins stayed down after the play, trainers huddled around him, and for a moment, it looked like another chapter in what’s already been a bruising season for the Texans’ wideout. It looked like a chest issue, though nothing’s been confirmed. The encouraging part: Collins walked off under his own power, no help needed, and all signs pointed to him being alright.

He should be out there soon. And hopefully he stays out there. He’s dealt with more than enough this year: an ankle tweak, a concussion, a knee issue. He only recently cleared the concussion protocol, but was again limited on Wednesday with an ankle issue.

Thankfully, he was able to practice fully on Thursday and Friday. He suited up without limitations tonight, which is why the Texans held their breath when he went down. And we’ve seen enough times this season that, for this offense to work, Nico Collins needs to be out there and see more targets.

Nico Collin’s chemistry with Davis Mills

It didn’t look like it early in the season. Through the first two games, Collins had only six catches on 14 targets, and it felt like he and C.J. Stroud were never quite on the same page. The numbers crept up a bit, but nothing close to what many expected. Heading into the Denver game, Collins had 26 catches in six appearances. Things changed a bit after Stroud’s injury.

Backup Davis Mills stepped in, and suddenly Collins looked like the engine of the passing game. Over the last two weeks, with Mills running the offense, Collins has stacked 16 catches for 228 yards and a touchdown on 25 targets. That’s No. 1 receiver volume.

And, not coincidentally, the Texans won both games with Mills as a starter. That included hanging 36 points on Jacksonville, something this offense hadn’t come close to earlier in the year.

This isn’t some sudden QB controversy. Mills isn’t better than Stroud. But Mills clearly sees Collins in a way Stroud hadn’t yet, and the chemistry is undeniable. Collins is finally building momentum in a season where stops and starts have defined his year.

The last thing the Texans need is for another injury to derail that. Keeping him on the field might be the quiet key to keeping this offense rolling.