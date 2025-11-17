What is Braxton Berrios’s Net Worth in 2025? All About NFL WR’s Salary, Career Earnings & More

Braxton Berrios is one of the NFL’s more versatile wide receivers and return specialists. He was drafted back in 2018 after spending four years in college football with the Miami Hurricanes. Berrios showed enough potential in his years. Although an injury in 2024 (while playing for the Miami Dolphins) hampered his overall growth, he has returned to the field with the Texans this year.

What is Braxton Berrios’ net worth?

As of mid-2025, Braxton Berrios’ net worth is estimated to be around $7 million. The estimate factors in NFL salary earnings, signing bonuses, and reported off-field income (endorsements and investments). He has been actively involved in the NFL since 2018, having played with four different teams: New England Patriots, New York Jets, Miami Dolphins, and, most recently, Houston Texans. Berrios’ signing bonuses and career earnings have helped him shape his net worth into the millions.

Braxton Berrios’ Contract Breakdown

Berrios signed a one-year contract with the Houston Texans in 2025. This contract was worth $1,800,000 and included a $300,000 signing bonus and $300,000 guaranteed money. He will earn a base salary of $1,300,000 with a workout bonus of $8,820. His cap hit value is $1,679,408 with a dead cap value of $308,820. The Miami Dolphins valued his previous 2024 contract at $2,150,000 for one year and guaranteed him a total of $1,200,000.

What is Braxton Berrios’ salary?

The Texans have signed Berrios for a base salary of $1,300,000, along with a $300,000 prorated bonus.

He has also earned a $200,000 per-game roster bonus. However, this is still not the highest amount he has received in his career since the New England Patriots signed him in 2018. Initially, there was a constant increase in his base salary with every passing season, but the picture has changed quite a bit since 2024. Here is the history of his base salary with different teams.

Team Year Avg. Salary Bonuses New England Patriots 2018-2021 $644,602 $118,408 New York Jets 2022-2023 $6,000,000 $5,465,000 Miami Dolphins 2023 $3,500,000 $1,500,000 Miami Dolphins 2024 $2,150,000 $450,000 Houston Texans 2025 $1,800,000 $300,000

Braxton Berrios’ Career Earnings

Berrios’ career since the 2018 NFL season has seen him swap and play with four different teams, with all of them providing him with widely different contract bonuses and salaries. Considering the same, he has earned $17,005,820 overall with different teams. $1,808,820 is the total cash that will be paid to him this year.

A look at Braxton Berrios’ College and Professional Career

Braxton Berrios kick-started his career with the Miami Hurricanes football team in 2014, representing the University of Miami. He was a regular returner and a situational receiver, with his speed and instincts making him a special-teams weapon. In the four years he played for the team, Berrios played a total of 50 games, where he recorded 1175 receiving yards.

The New England Patriots selected him in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft as their wide receiver. He was the 210th overall pick that season. However, the team placed him on the injured reserve at the beginning of September, and he never played a game during the season. Yet, since he was part of the crew, he got a Super Bowl ring after they won Super Bowl LIII.

The New York Jets claimed Berrios off waivers in 2019 after the Patriots released him. He was initially a punt returner, averaging 11.4 yards per punt return in his first season. His offensive role substantially increased in the following seasons, and he was eventually released in March 2023.

He then signed a one-year contract with the Dolphins in 2023, playing 16 games and starting once, catching 27 passes that year for 238 yards and one receiving touchdown. He signed another one-year contract with the team, but was placed on injured reserve, which ended his 2024 season. In 2025, Braxton Berrios agreed to a 1-year deal with the Houston Texans, where he is playing as a return specialist.

A look at Braxton Berrios’ brand endorsements

Braxton Berrios’ brand endorsements throughout the years have helped him create a $7 million net worth.

His popularity with fans and strong performance with different teams, including the Dolphins and the Texans, have helped him earn endorsement from BMW, the luxury and sports car brand. Moreover, he is partnered with Coppertone, a baby care brand, Macy’s, REVOLVE, and more.

A look at Braxton Berrios’ real estate

Shortly after signing with the Miami Dolphins, Berrios purchased a $2.7 million property in Brickell, an area in Miami with the most luxurious homes. Living in the heart of the city while he played for the team was a major advantage. However, questions started rising in 2025 after the Texans signed him with a 1-year deal. Most recently, his girlfriend Alix Earle moved into the apartment, as the couple prepared for a long-distance relationship.

While Braxton Berrios certainly proved himself in his initial years with the Jets, his recent injury while playing for the Dolphins has set him back, both financially and form-wise. However, he still has a long career ahead of him, and his deal with the Texans seems to be fitting him in well as a wide receiver.