What Is Davis Mills’ Net Worth in 2025? All About Texans QB’s Salary, Contract, Endorsements, Earnings, and More

Davis Mills has made his way as a reliable quarterback and occasional starter for the Houston Texans. Entering his fifth season in the NFL, Mills’ journey from a Stanford star to being a valuable asset in the Texans’ offense is nothing short of impressive. Let’s have a look at his contract, salaries, brand endorsements, and more.

What is Davis Mills’ net worth?

In 2025, Mills’s net worth is estimated to be $12.43 million. Most of his wealth has come from his NFL contracts with the Texans, including his base salary, incentives, and other bonuses. With consistent performances on the field, the 27-year-old is expected to see his net worth grow steadily.

Davis Mills’ contract

In September, Mills signed a one-year contract extension worth $7 million with the Texans. This also included a $3.05 million signing bonus, a $10.25 million guaranteed amount, and an average annual salary of $7 million. His contract runs through 2026, after which he will become an unrestricted free agent in 2027.

Davis Mills’ Salary

The new contract will see Mills earn a base salary of $1.2 million. He will also receive a $3.05 million signing bonus and a $300,000 restructure bonus while carrying a cap hit of $4.06 million and a dead cap value of $11.6 million.

Year Base Salary Restructure Roster/GM Bonus Workout Bonus Incentives Cap Hit Dead Cap Signing Bonus 2025 $1,200,000 $275,000 – $8,820 $50,000 $4,066,820 $11,691,820 $2,533,000 2026 $6,000,000 $150,000 $300,000 – – $7,975,000 $1,675,000 $1,525,000

The increase in his base salary after signing a contract extension shows the trust the Houston Texans have in Mills. Furthermore, it also balances incentives and cap flexibility.

Davis Mills’ career earnings

In four years in the NFL, Mills will have earned approximately $12.4 million through 2025. The wealth is accrued through his contracts with the Texans. It also includes the incentive bonuses he received after performing on the field.

Davis Mills’ college and professional career

After a redshirt freshman season at Stanford in 2017, Mills was a backup quarterback in both the 2018 and 2019 seasons. He started six of eight games in his junior year and set a school record with 504 yards in their match against Washington State. The 27-year-old finished his junior year, completing 158 of 241 passes for 1,960 yards, 11 touchdowns, and five interceptions.

In his final year at the Cardinals, Mills completed 129 of 195 passes for 1,508 yards with seven touchdowns and three interceptions. He was then selected as the 67th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft by Houston. Mills made his debut in Week 2 against the Cleveland Browns and recorded 102 yards, a touchdown, and an interception.

While Mills has been a backup for most of his NFL career, he has demonstrated the importance he brings to the Texans. A big reason why he got a contract extension after his rookie contract finished last season. In four games this season, the quarterback has recorded 726 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception.

Davis Mills’ brand endorsements

Davis Mills received a brand endorsement worth $10 million from a luxury housing company. However, he reportedly turned it down due to gentrification in Texas. Other than that, there are no publicly disclosed endorsements. However, the quarterback has appeared in national TV commercials.

Mills’ contract extension shows that the Texans consider him a valuable asset. The 27-year-old has a long way to go in the NFL and has shown his potential as a reliable playmaker. With continuous on-field performances, fans can also expect his net worth to increase.