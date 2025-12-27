What Is Jawhar Jordan’s Net Worth in 2025? All About Texans RB’s Salary, Career Earnings, Contract & More

Essentials Inside The Story One breakout night flipped Jawhar Jordan's NFL story

One game was all it took for Jawhar Jordan to go from a practice squad player to a key piece of the Houston Texans‘ offense. Against the Arizona Cardinals in week 15, he recorded 101 yards in 15 carries, a performance that secured him a place on the active roster. Now that the running back is under a rookie contract, which he signed last year with the team, let us look at his salary and net worth as of 2025.

What is Jawhar Jordan’s Net Worth?

Jawhar Jordan’s net worth in 2025 is around $700,428, calculated from his rookie contract and practice squad earnings, as his exact net worth is not available publicly.

Jordan is young and in the early stages of his NFL career. His net worth doesn’t include a long-term contract with the Houston Texans or any brand endorsements. While he was a draft pick in 2024, he was waived from the contract twice, which had a direct impact on his overall net worth. However, after a strong debut in Week 15, he could secure a long-term contract, and his net worth may rise significantly.

Jawhar Jordan’s contract breakdown

The running back signed a four-year rookie contract with the Houston Texans, ending in 2027. Along with base pay, the contract includes game fees and performance bonuses. Jordan may receive incentives if he gets more game time.

However, a rookie contract cannot be renegotiated until a player’s third season, and it doesn’t allow a fifth-year option because it only applies to first-round NFL draft picks. Jordan is a sixth-round pick, so his contract is not fully guaranteed, an advantage only first-round-picked rookie players enjoy.

What is Jawhar Jordan’s Salary?

Jawhar Jordan signed a four-year deal with the Houston Texans at $4.185 million. His average annual salary is $1.046 million, while the guaranteed signing bonus is $1.65 million

A week before this season’s NFL kickoff, the Texans waived Jordan from the active squad. They re-signed him later, but to the practice squad, where the salary was notably lower than before. His practice squad base salary was $840,000 with a $10,000 signing bonus.

In the absence of regular RBs, Nick Chubb and Woody Marks, Jawhar Jordan stepped up as a replacement and delivered a stellar performance with a 100-yard debut. His performance against the Cardinals prompted the Texans to bring him back to the active squad, which restored his salary to the previous base.

Team Year Salary Bonuses Houston Texans 2024 $1,046,360 $165,440 Houston Texans 2025 2025 (December 16) $840,000 $ 1,046,360 $10,000 (part of $165k total bonus) $ 165,440

Jawhar Jordan’s career earnings

As of December 2025, Jawhar Jordan’s career earnings are $700,428, largely from his rookie contract with the Houston Texans. In his first NFL year, his career income was $302,940, which included a $165,440 guaranteed signing bonus and $137,500 as a team reserve.

Jordan’s career earnings slightly improved in 2025. He took home approximately $397,488 this year from bonuses and base pay. With his NFL career taking off after featuring in two consecutive games, his overall earnings may increase substantially in 2026 if he keeps up his good form next year.

Jawhar Jordan’s College and Professional Career

Jawhar Jordan played college football for Syracuse University and the University of Louisville. Starting his college football career in 2019, he showcased agility, receiving ability, and explosive power to earn recognition as a running back. He gained 177 yards on 44 carries in two seasons at Syracuse.

Imago Image Credits: @jawharjordan

After transferring to the University of Louisville, Jordan’s skills reached another level, showing notable improvement in his numbers and performance. In three seasons, he registered 2,037 rushing yards, more than 300 receiving yards, and 18 total touchdowns. Those strong numbers helped him secure a spot in the 2024 NFL draft, where he was the sixth-round pick by the Houston Texans.

Now, the young running back is off to a positive start in his professional career. He became the star of the night against the Arizona Cardinals, powering his team to a 40-20 victory. In the following game against the Las Vegas Raiders, he gained over 50 yards, contributing to another victory. He doesn’t have attention-grabbing stats yet, but continuous improvement and regular game time will make him an asset to the Texans’ offense.