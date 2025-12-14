What Is Nick Chubb’s Net Worth in 2025? All About Texans RB’s Salary, Career Earnings, Contract & More

Nick Chubb’s arrival in the Houston Texans marks a turning point for one of the NFL’s most respected running backs. After seven seasons with the Cleveland Browns, the 29-year-old is now navigating his first year with the Texans, carrying both the expectations of a new fan base and the pressure to reestablish himself after last season’s setback.

His reputation for power, efficiency, and quiet dominance has followed him to Houston, but so has the curiosity surrounding the business side of his career. From his earnings to his long-term deals and off-field partnerships, Chubb’s financial profile offers a deeper look at the value he brings far beyond the rushing lanes.

What is Nick Chubb’s net worth?

Nick Chubb’s net worth is approximately $22 million. The amount is accrued through his contracts with the Browns and the Texans, which include signing bonuses. Also, he has gained his wealth through numerous brand endorsements.

Nick Chubb’s contract

Chubb signed a one-year contract with the Houston Texans in 2025. The agreement is worth approximately $2.5 million. Furthermore, it includes $575,000 signing bonus and a guaranteed amount of $1.5 million. He will become an unrestricted free agent next year.

What is Nick Chubb’s salary?

In 2025, Chubb will earn a base salary of $1.5 million and a signing bonus of $575,000. This also comes with a cap hit of $2.2 million and a dead cap value of $1.5 million. Here’s a breakdown of his contract:

Year Base Salary Signing Bonus GM Roster Bonus Cap Hit Dead Cap 2025 $1,500,000 $575,000 $200,000 $2,275,000 $1,500,000

Nick Chubb’s career earnings

With seven years of experience in the NFL, Chubb has earned approximately $38.9 million in his career. This includes his salaries, bonuses, and earnings from various brands.

Nick Chubb’s college and professional career

Nick Chubb was a multi-sport athlete at Cedartown High School in Cedartown, Georgia. He played football and was also a member of the track team at his high school. Graduating as a five-star recruit, he committed to the University of Georgia to play college football.

In his debut game for the Bulldogs, Chubb rushed for 143 yards on 38 carries at Missouri. He showed signs of promise, finishing his freshman season with 1,547 rushing yards, despite starting just eight games in 2014. Furthermore, he was also named the SEC Freshman of the Year.

Unfortunately, he suffered a knee injury, missing the entire 2015 season, but he came back in 2016. He came back for his senior year in 2017 instead of declaring for the NFL Draft. In his final year of college, Chubb rushed for 1,345 yards with 223 carries and 15 touchdowns.

The Browns then selected him as the 35th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. During his time in Cleveland, Nick Chubb won the Pro Bowl four times from 2019 to 2022. He was also named to the Second-team All-Pro in the 2022 season.

He signed for the Texans in June. In 13 games for the team, Chubb has recorded 115 rushing attempts for 472 yards and three touchdowns.

Nick Chubb’s brand endorsements

Chubb has signed deals with Nike, SIDS Awareness, Dodge, Snickers, Defiance Fuel, Panini, Chubb Limited, Xenith, and FedEx.

Nick Chubb’s house and cars

There is no publicly available information about Chubb’s house. However, he owns a Mercedes GLC 63S AMG, which was gifted to him by RBM of Atlanta, according to UGA Wire.

Chubb has made a name for himself as one of the most reliable running backs in the league. With extensive experience under his belt, Chubb has also attracted numerous brands. As he continues to perform consistently in the NFL, his net worth and earnings are expected to grow steadily.

