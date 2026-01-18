What Is Tytus Howard’s Net Worth in 2026? All About Texans OT’s Salary, Contract, Career Earnings & More

Essentials Inside The Story Tytus Howard's rise in Houston turned him into one of the Texans' most financially secure cornerstones

A carefully structured contract, big guarantees, and a massive final-year payoff hint that his biggest payday may still be ahead

With his prime years untouched and his role firmly locked in, Howard's story feels like a setup for something even bigger

What is Tytus Howard’s net worth?

Tytus Howard has been a key contributor to the Houston Texans team for seven years. While he continues to shine on the gridiron, his earnings are also climbing each year. Take a look at the offensive tackle’s net worth, salary, and more.

Tytus Howard’s net worth is approximately $81 million, an amount he has primarily accumulated from his extensive NFL career. However, his exact net worth isn’t disclosed to the public. The amount could grow significantly if he successfully finishes the current contract with the

Following the completion of his rookie contract, another contract extension, which paid substantially more money than the previous deal, has been a key factor in his surging net worth. Given that he is under 30, the possibility of another massive contract extension with the Texans can’t be ruled out.

Tytus Howard’s contract breakdown

The Houston Texans’ offensive tackle signed the current contract extension in 2024 after a remarkable four-year tenure as a rookie. The deal is valid for three years from 2023 to the end of the 2026 season, paying him a total of $56 million. It takes his average yearly salary to $18,666,667.

The contract includes a signing bonus of $18,000,000, which is evenly distributed across three seasons. Additionally, he receives $36.002 million as guaranteed compensation.

Tytus Howard’s salary

While $56 million is the total valuation of Tytus Howard’s contract, his base salary is considerably lower. In 2023, he was paid a base salary of $2,202,000, with a signing bonus proration of $4,500,000 alongside a $205,877 active roster bonus.

The following year, he received a base salary of $1,125,000, whereas his signing proration and active roster bonus remained the same. An amount of $2,575,000 restructuring proration was added to his earnings in 2024.

In the ongoing NFL season, Howard is receiving $1,170,000 as the base pay. His signing bonus is the same, but the active roster bonus has gone up to $470,588. The restructure proration is $5,441,000 alongside a workout bonus of $6,930, taking the total cap hit to $11,588,518.

At the base salary of $17,500,000, the 2026 season will be the highest-paid year of his contract. Furthermore, he will get the same $4,500,000, with a restructure proration of $5,441,000 and half a million active roster bonus. His next season cap hit is projected to be $27,941,000.

Tytus Howard’s career earnings

Tytus Howard’s career earnings are $63,307,912, which mainly come from his seven-year professional career in the NFL. Through his rookie contract, Howard initially earned $12,225,550 at an average yearly salary of $3,056,388, and the deal was active for four years.

With just a year left in his current contract, his total career earnings have been about $63 million. With an estimated cap hit of approximately $27 million in the final year, his career earnings could reach up to $90 million at the end of next season.

Tytus Howard’s college and professional career

Howard represented Alabama State in college football, spending four years honing his skills to become a professional. Although he started his college career as a tight end, he eventually switched to defensive line. Besides being a regular starter, he was also a team captain.

The Houston Texans picked Howard in the first round of the 2019 NFL draft, and it’s been a steady partnership between them. He has the record of starting almost all NFL matchups with the team. He boasts an impressive 5,671 total offensive snaps throughout his career.

Tytus Howard’s brand endorsements

Howard has been an integral part of the Houston Texans’ setup, but he still doesn’t have any commercial brand endorsements. However, he is associated with non-profit organizations. He previously made a partnership with the HBCU Endzone ( Historically Black Colleges and Universities).

Tytus Howard’s house and cars

There is no credible public information regarding Tytus Howard’s house or cars. But he has been pictured with three different cars. In 2019, the offensive tackle bought a Mercedes-Benz GLE 43. His Ford F-150 got stuck during a flood in Houston in 2024, and he asked for help on Twitter. Moreover, in a birthday post dedicated to his daughter, he posed in front of his Rolls-Royce Ghost.

Tytus Howard’s journey reflects steady growth on and off the field, with elite performance turning into elite earnings. If his play continues on this path, his financial ceiling and legacy in Houston are far from reached.