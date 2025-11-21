Who Is Singing the National Anthem at Bills vs. Texans? Life, Net Worth, & More About Vince Lonnell Greer

With the Houston Texans hosting the Buffalo Bills at NRG Stadium, the atmosphere is guaranteed to be electrifying. It’s also going to get a soulful touch, courtesy of Vincent Lonnel Greer, who will deliver the pre-game national anthem on Thursday, November 20.

Born and raised in Houston, Greer shares a special love for the Texans and will be present to get the groove on with his saxophone. Let’s find out more about the renowned jazz saxophonist.

Who will perform the National Anthems at the Bills vs. Texans?

Vincen Lonnel Greer, an accomplished saxophonist, will perform the national anthem at the Bills vs Texans game. Greer has shared the stage with notable icons, including Walter Smith III, Gerald Albright, Everette Harp, and Solange Knowles, among others.

Beyond music, Greer is involved with community music programs and helps promote the art among young musicians. Furthermore, he is also fluent in playing piano, flute, bass guitar, and drums. Greer, who started playing the saxophone at the age of 12, has won several awards, like the Conrad Johnson Award, and was a member of the TMEA All-State Jazz Band.

How much does a musician first class make in the Navy?

A U.S. Navy Musician First Class earns a base salary of $3,276.60 monthly. Furthermore, it is subject to an increase with time in service and can go up to $4,080.60. This excludes the total compensation package, which includes housing allowances, healthcare benefits, and other perks.

Vince Lonnell Greer’s career and net worth

Greer has built an excellent career as a jazz saxophonist. However, his net worth is not publicly disclosed; he earns most of his wealth from tours, music sales, and live performances. He also started a YouTube channel called “Sax Ministry,” which he owns and operates as the CEO. Furthermore, he also earns his wealth through functions such as weddings, parties, gig-related work, and ministration.

There is no information available about how much an artist earns by singing the national anthem at an NFL game. However, the opportunity to perform it for the Bills vs. Texans game will provide Greer with tremendous exposure, helping him reach a wider audience and expand his fan base.

How does singing at an NFL game impact artists?

Performing the national anthem before an NFL game helps the artists tremendously, especially at a game like Texans vs Bills, with over 70,000 people in the audience. For Greer, this opportunity will help him market himself and showcase his talent to millions. Singing the national anthem will be a proud moment for him and will help him elevate his career trajectory.

Vince Lonnell Greer’s social media handles

Greer is active on Instagram, YouTube, and Facebook. He uses these platforms to update his fans about his upcoming shows and new music. Also, he uploads his performances on YouTube. His Instagram handle is @vgjazz.live, his YouTube channel is @SAXMINISTRY, and he can be found on Facebook under his name, Vince Greer.

The Texans fans will be excited to see Greer perform the national anthem before the big game. For Greer, this will be an equally exciting opportunity to perform in his hometown.