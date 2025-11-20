Why Isn’t CJ Stroud Playing vs. Bills on Thursday? Latest Injury Update for Texans QB

C.J. Stroud left the field during the Week 9 fixture between the Houston Texans and Denver Broncos with a concussion. The No. 7 quarterback has missed two games since and is sidelined for the third consecutive game against the Buffalo Bills.

“Both guys are progressing, they’re doing better,” head coach DeMeco Ryans said about Stroud and safety Jalen Pitre (who suffered a similar concussion in the same week). “But right now, with the short-turnaround game on Thursday, I just don’t have enough days for those guys to be available.”

According to the latest update from ESPN sources, C.J. Stroud practiced limitedly on Tuesday, and he is expected to be available vs. the Indianapolis Colts (Week 13).

The short turnaround offered no chance for clearance from concussion protocol, and the team ruled him out early to avoid setbacks. According to Ian Rappoport, reporting on NFL Network, Stroud’s expected return against the Indianapolis Colts gives the offense a clear target and stabilizes the team’s outlook towards the playoffs.

“He was a limited participant in practice yesterday… I should say that was a step forward. Based on the amount of time from now to the next game, you would think that C.J. Stroud has a good chance to be back for the Texans after this game, but it is going to be Davis. Mills’ trying to go 3-0 as a starter,” Rappoport said in a recent clip shared via X.

On November 2, Stroud was hurt when the back of his helmet hit the ground at the end of a scramble during the second quarter of an 18-15 home loss to the Denver Broncos. Through Week 11, Stroud has completed 66.5 percent of his throws for 1,702 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 5 interceptions this season.

Texans adjust without C.J. Stroud as playoff pressure builds

Houston’s offense needs to adapt at a crucial juncture in the season due to the absence of Stroud; enter Davis Mills.

Mills has led the Texans to two straight wins in C.J. Stroud’s absence. In those starts, he threw three touchdowns and one interception while the offense averaged 22.5 points per game (including a 292-yard, 2-TD game vs. Jacksonville and a 274-yard effort vs. Tennessee). Those performances explain why Houston plans to start Mills vs. Buffalo while Stroud completes protocol

Houston (5-5) is currently on the bubble. ESPN Analytics projects a 26% chance to make the playoffs now, rising to 37% with a win over Buffalo and falling to 15% with a loss, highlighting how critical Stroud’s timeline is for Houston’s postseason outlook.

The Texans must also monitor other practice-report status updates, notably safety Jalen Pitre, as they try to protect their place in the AFC. The official injury report will determine the depth available to the coaching staff if C.J. Stroud’s return is delayed.