Texas 2027 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings and Scouting Report: ‘Arch Madness’ Grips Austin as Arch Manning Eyes No. 1 Pick Status

The Texas Longhorns had three players selected in the first round of the draft on two occasions since 1980, most recently in 2025 when Kelvin Banks Jr., Jahdae Barron and Matthew Golden all heard their names called. It’s a feat they will likely duplicate next April.

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“Arch Madness” is sweeping Austin, Texas, and the quarterback with the famous last name has been a favorite in the mock-draft community the past two years. After the 2025 draft was completed, many predicted Manning would be the first selection the following year, despite having just two starts in his college career. And when Manning made the right call and chose to return for another season of college football, mock drafters carried that prediction over to April of 2027.

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From a physical standpoint, Manning has it all: size, athleticism, arm strength and a quarterback’s mind. He’s a magnificent vertical passer and the most accurate and consistent long thrower of all the top quarterbacks expected to be eligible next April. He doesn’t force throws, makes good decisions and shows incredible poise under the rush. His footwork in the pocket reminds me of his uncle, Peyton, as does his ability to easily scramble around and make plays throwing on the move.

Manning’s short and intermediate throws are often all over the place, which concerns me. He constantly overthrows targets on the shorter routes, as the ball is constantly high of the mark. Manning can also be slow moving his head off the primary target and stares down receivers.

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Imago December 31, 2025, Orlando, Fl – Florida, USA: Texas quarterback Arch Manning 16 throws against Michigan during the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl at Camping World Stadium on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025, in Orlando, Florida. Orlando USA – ZUMAm67_ 20251231_zaf_m67_001 Copyright: xStephenxM.xDowellx

He was a much better quarterback in November of 2025 than he was in the season opener, which was a dud against Ohio State. I do not believe it’s a forgone conclusion that Manning will be the first pick of the 2027 NFL Draft and would argue that Dante Moore of Oregon, as well as Darian Mensah now at Miami, will battle for that spot. I do concede that Manning’s upside is significantly higher than those two, which will be a determining factor.

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Manning gets a great pair of hands and possibly the best receiver he’ll ever throw to in a Longhorns uniform with Cam Coleman. The Auburn transfer is a big-bodied receiver with soft, dependable hands and a knack for making catches that seem impossible. He plays with great balance, coordination and wherewithal. Coleman is not a vertical threat but possesses adequate speed and is more than a possession wideout. Some scouts presently grade him higher than Manning, as it’s fair to say Coleman is more polished and NFL-ready at this point than his quarterback.

Trevor Goosby is a talented left tackle with great upside who also carries a first-round grade. He’s large, measuring around 6-foot-7, 320-plus pounds, yet Goosby is light on his feet, sliding off the edge in pass protection or getting to the second level blocking in motion. He also displays terrific run-blocking strength, but he needs to polish his technique. Goosby has a nasty habit of overextending or bending at the waist, which will kill him at the next level.

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If there’s a fourth Longhorn who could be a first-round pick in 2027, it would be edge rusher Colin Simmons, already thought of as a top-32 selection by some scouts. Simmons is athletic, explosive and football-fast. He rushes the edge with speed, makes plays in every direction and runs the action down from the back side. He displays a variety of pass-rushing moves and plays the run well. My concern with Simmons is playing strength, as he’s often handled by tight ends or smothered by offensive linemen.