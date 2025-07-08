“Tf I Thought”: Detroit Lions Hit Back After Fans Overreact to One ‘Silly’ Post

The offseason is supposed to be chill. At most times, at least. Some minor signings, training camp teasers, and your team’s social media guy getting a little too creative. But not the Detroit Lions. Nope. They took a detour from the usual ‘grit and grind’ updates to drop a hilariously soft meme about Kerby Joseph’s pick-six.

But one fan? You’d think Dan Campbell had personally kicked down their door and revoked their Sunday Ticket. The reply was pure rage—like Joseph had stolen a family heirloom, not a football. It’s the offseason, folks.

The meme in question? Totally harmless. Actually kind of adorable. It was a fake convo where someone asks, “What was the date?” and the reply was: “It was just watching Kerby’s pick-six.” Then the punchline: “My dream date. Cute. And he knows that.” It really would be the perfect date.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Most fans chuckled, scrolled, and maybe hit a like. But one fan, seemingly powered by a 3-scoop pre-workout and zero emotional regulation, was not having it. He slammed the poor admin with “Testosterone-filled sport with an admin tweeting like a teenage girl 💔💔.” Ouch! It’s June. Let the admin post their little dreamboat memes. Not everything needs to be alpha-male rage and power cleans.

AD

It’s almost funny. If you have noticed, ever since that 12–5 run in 2024 and nearly punching a Super Bowl ticket, the Lions have completely changed their online persona. Almost as if success on the pitch translates to more confidence (and humor) off it—on X. The grit, the confidence, the ‘we’re here now‘ energy? It’s not just on the field; it’s in the replies, too.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Lions’ glow up on and off the pitch

This isn’t some new territory for Detroit’s social media team. Over the last couple of years, they’ve gone from quietly posting game day graphics to full-on main-character energy on NFL Twitter. The secret? Pure confidence… and finally having the wins to back it up. You don’t post a “dream date” pick-six meme unless you know your team isn’t a punchline anymore.

Back-to-back playoff runs. A top-five passing TD offense. And suddenly, the Lions have something they’ve missed for years: actual on-field merit. Whether it’s Hutchinson turning camp into a dance floor or LaPorta flexing that TE1 energy on Instagram, one thing’s crystal clear: this is not your dad’s Detroit team anymore.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Even Dan Campbell’s in on the vibe shift. Yeah, he came in talking about biting kneecaps, but now? Fans know there’s way more to him than just grit and growls. The guy’s built a locker room that believes, laughs, and genuinely wants to run through a wall for each other.

We weren’t used to seeing that. And that energy? It’s bled into the team’s social feed. One minute it’s emotional hype videos, the next it’s pure chaos and memes. So when a fan tried to rain on the meme parade, the Lions reminded us all that they’ve earned the right to be funny.