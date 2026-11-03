“That Frustrates Me”: Ex-Chiefs HC Issues Strong Response to Controversial Ref Call That Erased Patrick Mahomes’ Game-Winning TD Against Broncos

The Chiefs’ season so far is looking bleak after back-to-back losses. First, they suffered an embarrassing 20-3 loss against the Seahawks, and now, despite having a chance to beat the Broncos, a false start call ended their hopes. The loss isn’t sitting well with the Chiefs’ former head coach.

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“The offensive movement by the right tackle,” Dick Verneil said on Starcade Media. “You know, if you watch NFL play today, there’s an offensive guard movement almost illegally on every snap. Much more flagrant than the movement of the right tackle. When they showed the replays, I couldn’t see him move, or if he did, you know.

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But to determine the outcome of a football game by something like that frustrates me. It really does. And I can imagine how Andy and the team feel. Yes, you shouldn’t move at all. But my god, was it a glaring move? Was it a move to gain an advantage? I don’t know. I think we’re being a little bit over-officiated this year.”

The incident took place when the Chiefs were trailing the Broncos 28-24 with only four seconds left and needed a touchdown to win. On fourth down, Patrick Mahomes threw a touchdown pass to Rashee Rice, and the team thought it had taken the lead.

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However, officials called right tackle Jaylon Moore for a false start, ruling that he had moved before the ball was snapped. That call cost the Chiefs their chance to win the game.

The penalty pushed the Chiefs back five yards and canceled the touchdown. Kansas City had to try again from the 6-yard line, but Mahomes was sacked on the next play. The Chiefs failed to score and ended up losing to the Broncos.

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According to reports from A to Z Sports, Moore turned his head to check on Patrick Mahomes before the snap, which is allowed. However, officials noticed a slight movement in his right foot and called a false start. The movement was very small, leading many to feel that the penalty was too harsh.

After the game, Andy Reid also expressed frustration with the decision and questioned whether Moore had actually committed a false start.

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“I didn’t see it, but that’s one man’s opinion,” Reid said. “I saw him move his head, but I didn’t see a false start.”

Even Mahomes pointed out how such small movements sometimes go unnoticed.

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“I have not seen it, but it didn’t catch me,” Mahomes said after the game. “Like it didn’t surprise me or catch me or anything like that. So, it couldn’t have been big, but it was called. I mean, at the end of the day, you have to go with whatever’s called. But a lot of times in those big moments, the little stuff doesn’t get called like that.”

Despite the mixed opinions, Moore took responsibility for his actions after the game.

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“I mean, I got to go back and look at it,” Moore said to FOX 4 Kansas City’s Harold R. Kuntz. “I just gotta get a chance to look at it, but regardless, just got to be better.”

Penalties also became a major issue for the Chiefs against Denver. Kansas City was called for 11 penalties, costing them 105 yards, while Denver committed six penalties for 45 yards.

Now, after this tough loss, it will be interesting to see how the Chiefs respond when they face the Jets in Week 9.