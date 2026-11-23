Mike Tomlin spent 19 seasons as the man in charge when the Steelers went to Philadelphia and left empty-handed. On Sunday night, he got the same bad news from a studio desk, and he kept his reaction short.

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Tomlin, who stepped down as Steelers coach earlier this year and now works as an analyst on NBC’s Football Night in America, was asked about it on the air. Host Maria Taylor reminded him that Pittsburgh had not won in Philly since 1965 and asked if he knew that.

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“That is American history, Devin,” Tomlin answered.

Well, the bad news was that the Steelers lost 19-16 to the Eagles on Sunday, and the loss extended an ugly streak. Pittsburgh has now lost 12 consecutive games on the road against the Eagles, with its last victory there coming on October 24, 1965.

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The streak runs through three stadiums and five Steelers coaches. Chuck Noll, Bill Cowher, Tomlin, and current coach Mike McCarthy are all on that list.

The history is bad enough, and the game did not help, because Philadelphia was coming off its longest skid since 2012, a seven-game slide, and Pittsburgh still let it jump out early.

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Saquon Barkley took a first-quarter run for 38 yards for a touchdown, and the Steelers were down 13-0. Tomlin said Pittsburgh has made a habit of giving opponents points in recent weeks.

Aaron Rodgers paid for it. He threw 17 of his 20 first-half passes for just 95 yards, and the Eagles sacked him five times.

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Chris Boswell kicked three field goals for Pittsburgh, and its only touchdown came when Rodgers hit Max Hurleman for 20 yards with 1:21 left. Tomlin took a moment on air to congratulate Hurleman, who was playing in his first NFL game. He finished with six catches for 61 yards.

Jake Elliott kicked four field goals for Philadelphia, including a 53-yarder in the third quarter and a 55-yarder with 4:19 left that won it. Joe Milton, making his second start after Tanner McKee was benched and Jalen Hurts was sidelined, finished 11-for-21 for 141 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions.

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Then there was DK Metcalf, who turned the afternoon into a full-blown mess. He was flagged for unnecessary roughness earlier, then appeared to poke Cooper DeJean in the eye in a second scuffle and got ejected. Tomlin summed it up in one breath.

“He blacked out. One catch, two yards, two fights, two penalties, one ejection. Not a good day,” he said.

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Current coach Mike McCarthy was not in a joking mood.

“But yeah, we expected to win this game, especially given some of the challenges and changes that our opponent was going through, and I didn’t get it done today,” he said.

He also drew a hard line on the Metcalf situation. “We can’t have players get ejected,” McCarthy said.

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The loss is the first back-to-back defeat of the season for Pittsburgh, and it follows a 38-18 loss to the Bengals. The Steelers are 6-4, tied with the Browns for second in the AFC North, while Philadelphia moved to 3-7.

Tomlin also explained what he sees happening to the offense. When the Steelers fall behind, he said, the offense becomes one dimensional, and that shrinks the impact of Jaylen Warren, who was significant during Pittsburgh’s four-game win streak.

Warren finished with 28 rushing yards on nine carries. Rodgers had 29 on the ground himself.

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There was also a cost on defense. Alex Highsmith recorded two first-quarter sacks before suffering an ankle injury in the first quarter, which ruled him out for the remainder of the game.

For Tomlin, it is a strange vantage point. He now has the best seat in the house and a microphone to describe a team he coached for 19 seasons.

The Steelers get a quick turnaround with Denver visiting on Black Friday. Until they finally win in Philadelphia, 1965 will keep hanging over the franchise.