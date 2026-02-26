“That Was F*cked Up:” Jason Kelce’s Wife Kylie Furious Over Donna Kelce’s Early Exit From Hollywood Show

Essentials Inside The Story Kylie Kelce didn’t hold back reacting to Donna’s Traitors exit.

Donna’s stint on the show ended much sooner than expected.

Kylie again made her stance on reality TV very clear.

In the world of the Kelces, family loyalty is paramount, and former Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce’s wife, Kylie Kelce, just made it clear she believes the producers of ‘The Traitors’ crossed a line with her mother-in-law, Donna. After her early exit from the show, Kylie shared her true feelings on the Green Light podcast.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“If she were a traitor but not the secret traitor, I think she would have nailed it,” Kylie Kelce said in the clip shared on X on Wednesday. “Because she’s [Donna Kelce] just too sweet. No one would have suspected it…that was f–ked up.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Season 4 of The Traitors shocked viewers when Donna was eliminated just a few episodes into the season. The twist of her being a secret traitor changed everything and quickly ended her journey.

“I’m annoyed that she was the secret traitor,” Jason’s wife said. “Her being a secret traitor has irked me to a degree I can’t explain. I wanted her to have her best chance to team up with people, to like really get a little sneaky with things.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Kylie made it clear that Donna’s warm personality could have worked in her favor. Instead of doubting Donna’s skills, Kylie pointed to the secret traitor twist as the primary reason for her early exit, arguing it put her at an immediate disadvantage

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

The host of the podcast, Chris Long, also said viewers missed out on great TV because Donna left too soon.

Donna’s exit carried extra meaning. This was her first time on a reality television show. Donna Kelce is mostly popular for her NFL appearances and support of her sons, but she stepped into a world built on strategy and deception. For fans, her early elimination felt sudden.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the end, Kylie’s reaction shows how much she wanted more for Donna. Fans may never know how far Donna could have gone, but one thing is clear. Her early exit still stings for the Kelce family and viewers alike.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kylie Kelce has never been a fan of reality TV shows

Back in January, Kylie shared her honest thoughts about reality television on her own Not Gonna Lie podcast. When asked if she would ever join a show, her answer was direct and strong.

“Dancing with the Stars, Survivor, Traitors, Real Housewives, LOL, Jersey Shore, Family Feud, if that counts,” Kylie said. “The Great British Bake Off, I don’t know if that counts either. Top Chef, Chopped. How about I know none, guys. It’s not an act. I don’t want to be in front of a camera.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Kylie clarified that while she’s comfortable on her own podcast, she avoids reality TV because she values having full control over the topics she discusses and what she shares with the public.

The Kelce family has still found its way into reality TV. Donna joined The Traitors, while Travis Kelce once starred in “Catching Kelce” back in 2016.

Ultimately, Kylie’s stance on reality TV creates a clear contrast within the Kelce family, prioritizing her privacy and control over the public spotlight that her relatives have sometimes embraced.