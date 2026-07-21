“That’s Not Peyton or Eli’s Son”: NFL Analyst Drags Arch Manning’s Family Line Into Texas QB’s Struggles

Arch Manning’s last name has followed him since the moment he arrived in Austin. But according to NFL analyst Emory Hunt, the biggest mistake that the evaluators make is assuming that the quarterback should look like Peyton Manning or Eli Manning. While discussing the young QB’s development, Hunt argued that many fans have overlooked a key detail about his family tree.

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“When people are talking about Arch Manning, they’re talking about the idea of Arch Manning to the point where people forget that that’s not Peyton or Eli’s son,” Hunt explained on the Ross Tucker Podcast. “That’s Cooper’s son. And so, that’s the other part that kind of muddies this water. They’re looking at this from a prism of Peyton Manning and Eli Manning, and not Cooper Manning. Hence, why he has terrific athleticism, that is Cooper’s son.”

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Hunt also elaborated on the specific physical traits that separate the young quarterback from the rest of his family.

“I think he’s more of a straight-line athlete. Like, if he has a lane, he takes off and runs, and he’s gonna do his thing. I do like his pocket movement skills. He can sidestep or rush, step up in the pocket, sidestep, buy a little time, and then make a throw.”

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There’s a lot of expectation surrounding the Texas quarterback. Being a Manning inherently brings pressure of living up to the name. Peyton Manning won two Super Bowls and recorded 6,125 passes for 71,940 yards across 266 games. Meanwhile, Eli Manning also won two Super Bowls and recorded 4,895 completed passes for 57,023 yards. Hence, the NFL community projected that same elite pocket-passing prowess onto Arch before he even took his first collegiate snap.

But Hunt firmly believes the immense hype surrounding the Manning name frequently overshadows the actual player on the field. Instead of evaluating the Texas quarterback based on his own unique skills, strengths, and developmental timeline, many observers prematurely judge him against the finished products of his two Super Bowl-winning uncles.

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That’s why Hunt believes Cooper Manning matters more to Arch’s overall evaluation. Before his spinal condition derailed his career, Cooper was a wide receiver at Isidore Newman High School.

By acknowledging this difference between Arch and his famous uncles, observers can better understand that the quarterback’s mobility likely stems from a completely different branch of the family tree.

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Arch Manning’s athleticism is a defining trait that separates him from his uncles. Last season, he completed 61.4% of his passes (248) for 3,163 yards and scored 26 touchdowns. He also got sacked on 23 occasions. But it’s his running ability and pocket maneuvers that highlight him as a different type of quarterback.

Hunt’s comments ultimately challenge one of the biggest narratives surrounding Arch Manning. As Texas Longhorns prepare for another season with championship aspirations, the quarterback’s greatest advantage may be proving he doesn’t need to be the next Manning legend. Instead, he can focus on being the first version of himself.