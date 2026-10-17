“That’s Not Professional”: Legendary ESPN Host Slams Network Over Its Treatment of Troy Aikman

Troy Aikman united with Joe Buck back in 2022 to lead ESPN’s Monday Night Football coverage, giving the experienced broadcasting partnership it had long wanted. However, with the network preparing for its first Super Bowl broadcast in February 2027, uncertainty around one of the voices’ future has raised questions.

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Speaking on The Linda Cohn Show, the host expressed her frustration with ESPN’s treatment of Aikman, noting,

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“ESPN, what are you doing? You spent all that money bringing these two guys (Joe Buck and Troy Aikman) over from Fox back in 2022. You finally had the Monday Night Football broadcast team you wanted.

“You’ve got your first Super Bowl coming up this February, and you take care of one half of your broadcast team, but leave the other half wondering about his future. That’s not professional.”

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Cohn’s criticism is based on the inconsistent approach ESPN has followed in managing the network’s premier broadcasting talent. Rather than questioning Aikman’s work in the booth, she challenged the network’s failure to give the former Dallas Cowboys QB some clarity about his future while extending a massive contract to his booth partner, Joey Buck.

The situation turned complicated after Buck agreed to a six-year extension with ESPN worth $108 million. Meanwhile, Aikman is in the final year of his five-year contract, which pays him $18 million annually.

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The distinction matters because both Buck and Aikman have become central figures in ESPN’s NFL coverage since leaving Fox. The duo brought years of shared experience to Monday Night Football, while increasing the audience engagement for its biggest weekly NFL broadcast.

Multiple reports have also pointed to a tension between Buck and Aikman after the difference in their contract situation, including an alleged argument before the Buffalo Bills vs. Los Angeles Rams broadcast.

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Aikman recently addressed the uncertainty himself, revealing that he expects to become a free agent after the season.

Speaking on the Dallas radio, he said, “I’ll broadcast through this season, and I’ll be a free agent at the end of the year and kind of see what happens. I’m looking forward to whatever the rest of this season does hold and the Super Bowl and all that, and where my next landing spot may be.”

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Aikman, a Pro Football Hall of Famer and three-time Super Bowl champion with the Dallas Cowboys, has also built a great reputation as an NFL analyst. His experience and straightforward commentary have made him a prominent voice in the league’s television coverage.

“I think he’s one of the best analysts in all of football. He has come a long way. He’s prepared. He’s knowledgeable. He’s not afraid to criticize a quarterback or a coach. And he tells you what he sees, whether you like it or not. That’s what I want from my football analysts,” Cohn added

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“And let’s not forget about Troy. This is a three-time Super Bowl champion and a Hall of Fame quarterback with the Dallas Cowboys. His credibility speaks for itself. So, in my opinion, Troy Aikman deserves to get paid just like Joe Buck.”

Cohn stressed that ESPN should provide stability rather than allowing questions to let broadcasts linger. For ESPN, the stakes are beyond a contract negotiation. The network is preparing to produce its first Super Bowl broadcast, scheduled for February 14, 2027, with Buck and Aikman expected to call the game.

Apart from Buck and Aikman, Lisa Salters and Laura Rutledge will be sideline reporters for the Super Bowl broadcast. Peyton Manning and Eli Manning will provide an alternate broadcast on ESPN2. Pat McAfee will feature with Dan Orlovsky and Darius Butler on another presentation.

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Cohn’s comments show concern over how ESPN is managing a high-profile partnership at such a critical moment, with the rest of the contributor roles planned.

Whether Aikman returns after the Super Bowl is uncertain, but her message is clear. A network that invested heavily in uniting both should provide greater clarity for the people who make it work.