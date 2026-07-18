“That’s What’s Left for Me”: Dak Prescott Gets Real About “Super Bowl or Bust” Mentality Before Cowboys Training Camp

The Dallas Cowboys are coming off another disappointing season, where they failed to make the postseason. The team’s Super Bowl drought has officially entered Year 30, but their franchise quarterback, Dak Prescott, is hell-bent on ending that this season.

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“Shoot you, that’s what’s left for me. It’s always been my mindset. That’s the one thing I truly love about the Cowboys organization and the fan base is, it’s that or nothing,” Prescott said at Faith, Fight, Finish Foundation, according to The Athletic’s Jon Machota. “As I said, whatever that was on the live stream is that, that’s what being a competitor is.

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“If that’s not how you’re wired, if that’s not how you think, whether you’re a fan, whether you’re a player, whether you’re a coach, then I think you’re in the wrong business. Honestly, I don’t want you on my team. So I love those expectations, and yeah, it’ll always be there.”

The Cowboys’ offense last season was generational, with wide receivers CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens combining for over 2,500 yards. Even Prescott had a stellar season, recording 4,552 passing yards and 30 touchdowns at a 67.3% completion rate. They had the most explosive offense in the NFL, and scored 30 points or more eight times.

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Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA 2023: Cowboys vs Eagles Nov 05 November 5, 2023: Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott 4 works under pressure during the second half against the Philadelphia Eagles in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Eric Canha/CSM Credit Image: Eric Canha/Cal Media Philadelphia PA USA EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20231105_zma_c04_694.jpg EricxCanhax csmphotothree209073

While the offense looked playoff-ready, the defense was historically bad. They conceded a total of 511 points last season, which amounted to 30.1 points per game. This ranks as the sixth-most points conceded in an NFL season. Owner Jerry Jones was aware that a major revamp was needed, and that is exactly what they got this offseason.

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Major signings included Rashan Gray and Dee Winters. They also added Caleb Downs and Malachi Lawrence in the 2026 NFL Draft. All these names are expected to bolster the defense and help transform the Cowboys into Super Bowl contenders.

They also fired defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus after just one season and hired Christian Parker to lead the defense.

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The former Super Bowl-winning DC with the Philadelphia Eagles said he does not want every player to fit into the same system. Instead, he plans to build the defense around what each player does best.

With the defense completely transformed, Prescott’s claims of Super Bowl or bust could be true. The journey to get there, however, starts at training camp.

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Dak Prescott excited for training camp

The training camp is the most important part of the offseason. The final cuts happen here, and the big decisions are made during this period. For the Cowboys, the reporting date is on July 28, with the camp start date set for July 29.

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Prescott, who is entering his 11th training camp, is especially excited for this one, and the reason is not entirely NFL-related.

“Super excited,” said Parsons when asked about training camp. “You just said, that’s what’s been great about the World Cup is just seeing the competition at the highest level, when you get in the camp, it’s making you itch. We are a couple of weeks out from reporting. I’m super excited, ready to go.”

The training camp for the Cowboys will see a lot of major changes in place for the defense. However, even for Prescott and the WR corps, they will work on how they can continue asserting their dominance on opposition defenses and help the Cowboys get back into the playoffs, and from thereon secure the Lombardi trophy.