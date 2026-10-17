“That’s Why He Has Hair Loss”: Fox Host Reveals What Jerry Jones’ Obsession With Proving Himself Is Doing to Him

The Cowboys are doing everything within their control to at least make a Super Bowl run this season, and that pressure might be taking a toll on Jerry Jones.

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“They brought in all these players,” Rob Parker said on The Odd Couple. You can’t tell me that Jerry hasn’t tried. Nobody wants to win more than Jerry Jones. He’s won a lot. He’s already in the Hall of Fame, but he hasn’t won himself. He knows that it eats at him every day. Yes. Probably that’s why he has hair loss. It’s eating at him.”

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The Dallas Cowboys have not won a Super Bowl in 30 years. Their last victory came on January 28, 1996, when they beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 27-17. Since then, the team has tried to win another championship but has not been able to do so.

Plus, Jerry Jones is not only the Cowboys’ owner but also their president and general manager. He has a major say in how the team is built and which players are signed, and he has even defended his ability to manage the team.

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“There’s nobody living that’s out cutting and shooting that can’t give you a bunch of times they busted their a–,” Jerry Jones said to DLLS Sports journalist Clarence E. Hill Jr. in 2024. “So, hell no, there’s nobody that could f—ing come in here and do all the contracts … and be a GM any better than I can.”

So, all these claims without any results are something that Jerry Jones might want to change.

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Though the Cowboys have five Super Bowl wins, two of them came more than a decade before Jerry Jones came to the team. More importantly, Jimmy Johnson played a major role in turning the Dallas Cowboys from a struggling team into a championship team.

He coached Dallas from 1989 to 1993 and helped develop stars like Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith, and Michael Irvin. Under his leadership, the Cowboys won two Super Bowls: Super Bowl XXVII after the 1992 season and Super Bowl XXVIII after the 1993 season. However, due to internal disputes, Jones and Johnson parted ways.

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After Johnson left, Barry Switzer took over as head coach and led the Cowboys to another Super Bowl victory following the 1995 season. So, proving himself has now become even more important for Jones.

By March 30, 2026, the Dallas Cowboys had signed or traded for 10 new players, according to executive Stephen Jones, and eight of them were defensive players. This shows that Jerry Jones was focusing heavily on fixing the team’s defense. Dallas also selected seven new players in the 2026 NFL Draft and continued adding players through trades during the season, hoping to build a stronger team and improve its chances of winning the Super Bowl.

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To fix the team’s defensive struggles after ranking 32nd in total defense, Jones acquired defensive tackle Quinnen Williams at last year’s trade deadline and later brought in edge rusher Rashan Gary and linebacker Dee Winters through separate trades.

‘But even then, the team is struggling. As per Yahoo Sports, Chris Cwik, the Cowboys are allowing 27.2 points per game thus far, which ranks 25th in the NFL.

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On top of that, Jerry Jones is also not planning to retire anytime soon.

“No, I’m not. I was with President Clinton yesterday and the day before on my birthday, and we were talking about that, and I paraphrased the great Toby Keith, ‘We’re not going to let that old man in,’” Jones said during an appearance on Fox News’ “Fox & Friends.”

His determination not to retire even after turning 84 clearly shows that winning another Super Bowl is still on his wish list.

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Right now, the team is at 2-3, and the Super Bowl seems too far.

