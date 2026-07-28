The Best and Worst Kansas City Chiefs First-Round Draft Picks of the Last Decade

The Kansas City Chiefs have become the NFL’s gold standard over the past decade, and their success has been fueled by a legendary run of first-round draft picks. From selecting potentially the greatest quarterback of all time in Patrick Mahomes to giving him defensive talent such as Trent McDuffie and George Karlaftis, the Chiefs have found impactful talent through the draft. Not every pick is a home run, and the same can be said for some of the Chiefs’, but Kansas City’s ability to identify difference-makers is why it’s one of the league’s greatest modern dynasties.

As with the rest of the series, we’re excluding the Chiefs’ 2026 first-round picks since they haven’t taken the field yet. Here’s a ranking of Kansas City’s last 10 first-round picks, from best to worst.

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1. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Texas Tech – 2017 NFL Draft

Imago Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) gets the crowd hyped before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jacksonville Jaguars edged the Kansas City Chiefs 31-28. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]

This shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone. No first-round pick in NFL history has transformed a franchise quite like Mahomes. Kansas City traded up to select him 10th overall in the 2017 NFL draft, and Mahomes quickly became the face of the league.

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Throughout his first nine seasons, Mahomes has won three Super Bowls, three Super Bowl MVP awards, multiple NFL MVP honors, and earned multiple First-Team All-Pro selections and Pro Bowl appearances. He has thrown for over 35,000 passing yards and more than 260 touchdowns, while leading the Chiefs to one of the greatest dynasties of the modern NFL era. His combination of arm talent, creativity, and postseason success has redefined the quarterback position. Yeah, he has to be at the top of this list.

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2. Marcus Peters, CB, Washington – 2015 NFL Draft

Imago KANSAS CITY, MO – JANUARY 06: Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters (22) in the first quarter of the AFC Wild Card game between the Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs on January 6, 2018 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire) NFL American Football Herren USA JAN 06 AFC Wild Card – Titans at Chiefs PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxRUSxSWExNORxDENxONLY Icon180106056

Marcus Peters made an immediate impact after being selected 18th overall in the 2015 NFL Draft. His elite ball skills helped him lead the NFL with eight interceptions as a rookie, earning Defensive Rookie of the Year, Second-Team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors.

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During three seasons in Kansas City, Peters had 19 interceptions, 55 passes defended and three defensive touchdowns, becoming one of the NFL’s premier playmakers on defense. His time with the Chiefs ended after three years; Peters’ ability to take the football away makes him one of the better first-round picks in the last decade.

3. Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington – 2022 NFL Draft

Imago JACKSONVILLE, FL – OCTOBER 06: Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie 22 reacts after an interception during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 6, 2025 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fl. Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA OCT 06 Chiefs at Jaguars EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251006474909

McDuffie has quickly established himself as one of the NFL’s premier cornerbacks since the Chiefs traded up to select him in the 2022 NFL Draft. His elite instincts, versatility and physicality have made him the centerpiece of Steve Spagnuolo’s secondary over the years.

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Through his first four seasons, McDuffie has earned multiple All-Pro selections while playing a pivotal role in Kansas City’s championship defenses. Whether lining up outside, in the slot, or blitzing off the edge. McDuffie has consistently proven himself to be one of the league’s most complete defensive backs.

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4. Eric Fisher, OT, Central Michigan – 2013 NFL Draft

Imago AVENTURA, FL – JANUARY 29: Kansas City Chiefs Offensive Tackle Eric Fisher 72 answers questions from the media during the Kansas City Chiefs press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz on January 29, 2020 at the JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa in Aventura, FL. Photo by Rich Graessle/PPI/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 29 Super Bowl LIV – Chiefs Press Conference Icon200129155

As the first overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft, Eric Fisher had great expectations going into Kansas City. While his career started slowly, he developed into a dependable left tackle and became a key part of the Chiefs’ championship foundation.

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Across eight seasons with Kansas City, Fisher started over 110 games, earned two Pro Bowl selections, and protected both Alex Smith and Mahomes during some of the franchise’s most successful years. His steady play along the offensive line helped the Chiefs win Super Bowl LIV, solidifying his legacy as one of the organization’s best first-round picks.

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5. Dee Ford, EDGE, Auburn – 2014 NFL Draft

After a slow start to his NFL career, Dee Ford developed into a quality pass rusher during his time in Kansas City. His breakout 2018 season saw him earn Pro Bowl honors after recording 13 sacks, helping lead one of the NFL’s top defenses.

Over five seasons with the Chiefs, Ford totaled 30.5 sacks, 137 tackles, 36 tackles for loss and 69 quarterback hits. While his offside penalty in the 2018 AFC Championship Game is a painful memory for Chiefs fans, Ford’s production made him one of Kansas City’s better first-round picks before being traded to San Francisco.

6. George Karlaftis, EDGE, Purdue – 2022 NFL Draft

Imago December 25, 2025 Kansas City, MO. U.S. – Denver Broncos offensive tackle Garett Bolles 72 blocks Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis 56 in action during a week 17 National Football League football game between Denver Broncos and the Kansas City Chiefs on GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City MO..Denver won 20-13.Attendance: 73405. /Cal Media Kansas City United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251225_zma_c04_073 Copyright: xMichaelxSpomerx

Karlaftis has become a decent pass rusher since arriving in Kansas City. Selected 30th overall in 2022, Karlaftis quickly earned a starting role thanks to his physicality and ability to pressure the quarterback.

Throughout his first four seasons, Karlaftis has totaled more than 30 sacks, while playing a key role in multiple Super Bowl championship defenses. His ability to consistently generate pressure without coming off the field has made him one of the Chiefs’ defensive cornerstones and one of the better edge rushers from his draft class.

7. Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas – 2024 NFL Draft

The Chiefs traded up to draft Xavier Worthy, betting on his world-class speed to add another explosive weapon to Mahomes’ offense. Worthy wasted little time making an impact, stretching defenses vertically while proving he could be a dangerous weapon with the ball in his hands.

Through his first two seasons, Worthy has developed into one of Kansas City’s more dynamic playmakers. His speed forces defenses to account for him on every snap, and his chemistry with Mahomes will only improve. He’s still early in his career, but Worthy has the potential to be even higher on this list in a couple of years.

8. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, LSU – 2020 NFL Draft

Imago November 23, 2025: Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards Helaire 26 is seen during warmups before an NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game against the Indianapolis Colts at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. /CSM Kansas City United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251123_zma_c04_619 Copyright: xDavidxSmithx

Clyde Edwards-Helaire became the first running back selected in the 2020 NFL Draft after Kansas City picked him at 32nd overall. Fresh off helping LSU win a national championship, Edwards-Helaire entered one of the league’s most explosive offenses with high expectations.

Although he contributed to multiple Super Bowl-winning teams, he never developed into a featured back many expected. During his time with Kansas City, Edwards-Helaire rushed for 1,858 yards and 12 touchdowns while adding 91 receptions for 774 yards and seven receiving touchdowns. While he played an important role early in his career, injuries and the emergence of other backs limited his long-term impact.

9. Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State – 2025 NFL Draft

Imago September 14, 2025: Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Josh Simmons 71 looks to block during an NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game against the Philadelphia Eagles at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. /CSM Kansas City United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20250914_zma_c04_675 Copyright: xDavidxSmithx

It’s still early to evaluate Josh Simmons after one season, but when he was on the field last season, he flashed why he couldn’t even be the first tackle off the board in his draft class. Simmons has all the talent in the world; injuries were the reason he slipped to the 32nd overall pick in the 2025 draft.

When healthy, Simmons showed his sturdy frame and ability to get out in space to make blocks. He played in eight games last season, and the hope is he can play every one in 2026. The long-term upside is still high, and he still can be Mahomes’ blindside protector.

10. Felix Anudike-Uzomah, EDGE, Kansas State – 2023 NFL Draft

Imago ST. JOSEPH, MO – AUGUST 12: Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah 91 walks to the field before the start of practice during training camp on August 12, 2025 at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, MO. Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA AUG 12 Kansas City Chiefs Training Camp EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2508120275

The Chiefs selected Felix Anudike-Uzomah with the 31st overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, hoping he would become a great pass rusher alongside Chris Jones. He was a standout at Kansas State; Anudike-Uzomah entered the league with power and athleticism.

Through his first three NFL seasons, he struggled to carve out a consistent role in Kansas City’s deep defensive line rotations. While he has flashed the ability that made him a first-round selection, he has yet to become the impact edge defender the Chiefs envisioned.