The Best ‘Prove-It’ Deals of NFL Free Agency So Far: Tua Tagovailoa-Falcons, Isiah Pacheco-Lions & More

Essentials Inside The Story Several players could rebound with one-year “prove-it” deals this offseason

Lions, Eagles, Commanders and Falcons invest in bounce-back potential

Deals often let teams secure long-term rights if players rebound successfully

“Prove it” deals have existed in the NFL for decades. Teams will give low-risk, high-reward contracts to talented players coming off poor seasons or significant injuries in hopes that they bounce back.

If those players can get back on track, the team that gave the player the prove-it deal gets first dibs at locking him up on a long-term deal.

Just a couple of days into the legal tampering period during the NFL offseason, we’ve already seen plenty of prove-it deals given out. Which one-year prove-it deals have the best chance to pay off?

5. RB Isiah Pacheco, Detroit Lions

RB Isiah Pacheco

Running back Isiah Pacheco was the starter for the Kansas City Chiefs for four seasons. While he had not yet had a 1,000-yard rushing season, Pacheco was efficient through his first two seasons, rushing for 800+ yards and averaging 4.8 yards per carry in each season.

But Pacheco’s efficiency and production dropped in 2024 after he suffered a fractured fibula. While the young running back did return that same season, he didn’t perform well, recording under 4.0 yards per carry in his final five games.

Pacheco will get a new chance after signing a one-year, $1.8 million deal with the Detroit Lions. The fifth-year running back is replacing veteran David Montgomery and will likely split carries with Jahmyr Gibbs.

Gibbs is the prize in Detroit, and Pacheco’s job is to take some weight off his shoulder. If he’s able to prove his “angry” running style complements Gibbs well, Pacheco could land a long-term deal with the Lions.

4. CB Greg Newsome II, New York Giants

CB Greg Newsome II

The New York Giants signed cornerback Greg Newsome II to a one-year, $10 million deal.

Newsome is entering his sixth season in the NFL and is only 25 years old. Through his career, he has been inconsistent, but has flashed as a star boundary cornerback in the NFL.

The Giants are a great landing spot for Newsome. New York lost Cordale Flott in free agency, but Newsome isn’t expected to be the team’s CB1. Paulson Adebo is the team’s established CB1, and Newsome will be shadowing the team’s WR2 rather than the superstars.

Newsome was solid for the Jacksonville Jaguars and flashed during his time with the Cleveland Browns, but hasn’t found his footing yet. With a change of scenery, a one-year deal for Newsome may be a hit for the Giants.

3. CB Tariq Woolen, Philadelphia Eagles

CB Tariq Woolen

Former Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen signed a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles. Woolen’s deal was a surprise, with many predicting he’d signed a multi-year deal in free agency.

The fifth-year cornerback has had flashes of being a lockdown cornerback in the NFL. Woolen is 6-foot-4 and extremely fast. He has all the makings of a top cornerback, but hasn’t panned out for the Seahawks.

The Eagles committed quite a large salary to Woolen. He can make up to $15 million in 2026. His large pay indicates a real interest for Philadelphia to develop Woolen into their defense. With cornerback a significant need for the Eagles, a one-year commitment to a talented athlete in Woolen could be a genius signing.

2. EDGE K’Lavon Chaisson, Washington Commanders

EDGE K'Lavon Chaisson

The Washington Commanders brought in K’Lavon Chaisson on a one-year, $12 million deal.

Chaisson’s career started slowly, logging 5.0 sacks through four seasons. But in one season with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2024, Chaisson doubled his career total, logging 5.0 sacks. The 26-year-old linebacker only improved in 2025, having a career-best 7.5 sacks with the New England Patriots.

Chaisson is practically entering a third straight prove-it deal. He played one season with the Raiders and one season with the Patriots, getting better each time. This is Chaisson’s biggest payday, making $12 million in 2026.

The Commanders have been committed to adding to their defense this offseason, and a one-year shot on Chaisson can prove to be a huge signing.

1. QB Tua Tagovailoa, Atlanta Falcons

QB Tua Tagovailoa

The Atlanta Falcons were able to sign veteran quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to a league-minimum contract due to his huge cap hit from the Miami Dolphins. Miami is paying Tagovailoa $54 million in 2026.

The Falcons signed the veteran quarterback to a one-year deal. As Atlanta faces quarterback questions, the team is likely to release Kirk Cousins. Meanwhile, Michael Penix Jr. is recovering from another ACL injury. In these circumstances, Tagovailoa has a chance to be the Falcons’ starter in 2026.

This is the best value contract in the NFL right now. Backup quarterbacks in the NFL make around $7 million a season, so paying a starting-caliber quarterback around $1 million while another team pays the bulk of his contract is a steal.

But this move could be massive for the Falcons. Tagovailoa has the makings to be a star quarterback in the NFL and has been successful before. Injuries have plagued his career, but a one-year minimum deal with Atlanta could be huge for both sides.