Tyreek Hill is leaving no stone unturned in his attempt to return to the NFL. Nearly 14 months after suffering a serious knee injury, the free-agent wide receiver is still working to regain the strength and explosiveness that made him one of football’s most dangerous playmakers. His latest step has taken him overseas, where he has turned to a physician who has worked with some of the biggest names in international sport, including Usain Bolt.

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Hill recently shared a social-media update revealing that he has travelled overseas to work with a doctor who had helped several sporting greats.

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“Went overseas to work with the Doc who’s helped some of the GOATs. The comeback continues. 🙏🏿” Hill wrote on X.

He posted a video with it, which showed Hill in Munich, Germany. In the clip, renowned sports physician Dr. Hans-Wilhelm Müller-Wohlfahrt could be seen working on Hill’s injured knee.

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Müller-Wohlfahrt is no stranger to elite athletes. He spent more than four decades as Bayern Munich’s team doctor and also worked with the German national football team from 1995 to 2018. His patients have included Jamaican sprint legend Usain Bolt, whose connection with the physician makes Hill’s decision particularly interesting.

In a 2018 interview with BILD, Müller-Wohlfahrt discussed treating Bolt before the 2016 Rio Olympics. The Jamaican went on to win gold in the 100 meters, 200 meters, and 4×100-meter relay at those Games. For Hill, working with a doctor who has treated an athlete of Bolt’s stature could be another important step in his recovery.

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Hill’s need for that help stems from the devastating injury he suffered on September 29, 2025. Playing for the Miami Dolphins against the New York Jets, he dislocated his left knee and sustained multiple ligament tears, including an ACL injury. The setback ended his season and required two operations. Miami eventually released him on February 16, 2026, after he failed a physical.

The road back has not been easy. In July, Hill spoke about the challenge of rebuilding strength in his injured leg and described his rehabilitation as a day-by-day process. His trip to Munich is another part of that effort, although there is no confirmation that the treatment has resulted in medical clearance.

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The latest update on his return prospects came from his agent, Drew Rosenhaus. Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show on November 10, Rosenhaus confirmed that Hill had not yet been medically cleared but suggested that the receiver was getting close.

“As soon as Tyreek Hill is healthy and cleared medically, I’m letting teams know they can sign him. I think he’s close, and I think he’s gonna make a great comeback. I expect him to be playing and making things happen this season,” Rosenhaus said.

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Rosenhaus also indicated that Hill could receive clearance within the next few weeks. That remains an expectation rather than a confirmed timeline. Until doctors give him the green light, the wide receiver will have to wait for his next NFL opportunity.

The Kansas City Chiefs are among the teams linked with a possible move. In October, NBC Sports reported, citing The Athletic’s Mike Silver, that the Chiefs were “very interested” in bringing Hill back and had contacted Rosenhaus. The report quickly sparked talk of a reunion with the franchise where Hill spent the first six seasons of his NFL career.

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Hill won Super Bowl LIV with Kansas City and became one of Patrick Mahomes’ most dangerous offensive weapons. The Chiefs traded him to Miami in March 2022, but a return has remained a talking point since his release. Still, the October report does not confirm that Kansas City made an offer or that a deal is close. Hill’s medical clearance remains the biggest hurdle.

There is also a legal matter surrounding the receiver. On October 13, a Miami jury found Hill liable for two battery claims brought by his estranged wife, Lakeeta Vaccaro, and awarded her $500,000 in compensatory damages. The jury found Hill not liable on eight other claims. During the trial, Hill denied most of the allegations, describing them as false, although he acknowledged shoving Vaccaro in one incident. Following the verdict, the NFL said the matter remained under review under its personal conduct policy.

For now, Hill has one priority: getting healthy enough to play again. Rosenhaus believes the receiver is nearing that point, but the final decision rests with the medical professionals evaluating his knee. Until he receives clearance, a return to Kansas City or any other NFL team remains a possibility, not a done deal.