The Cowboys Could Win if Only Jerry Jones Stopped Getting in His Own Way

Essentials Inside The Story Jerry Jones has famously ignored the team needs during the Draft

Jones actually busted the budget for the first time in many years

Dallas only has $6.5 million in cap space due to massive hits

Back in August 2024, Dallas Cowboys owner / general manager Jerry Jones declared himself the best GM for his team in an expletive-filled statement. And maybe he isn’t entirely wrong.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Hell no, there’s nobody that could fu****g come in here and do all the contracts,” Jerry had said, “and be a GM any better than I can.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Since 2010, Jones has had a 67% hit rate on first-round All-Pro selections, the highest in the league. Micah Parsons, Zack Martin, DeMarcus Ware, and so many more have made All-Pros. So when Jones says he can evaluate talent, the numbers back him up.

But then there’s the 30-year Super Bowl drought, the single data point every critic reaches for. And they’re not wrong either.

ADVERTISEMENT

Finding great players and building a championship roster are two different jobs. Jerry Jones has only mastered one of them. With picks 12 and 20 on the clock and April 23 just five days out, the most self-aware general manager in the league is about to take the test he keeps telling everyone he’s studied for. But thirty years of evidence says he’ll find a way to fail it anyway.

The Pattern, Well Documented

Two years ago, in the 2024 Draft, Jerry Jones picked up that phone in the war room with the kind of confidence only a man who believes in his own mythology can carry. Dallas needed a running back to shore up their offense. Their O-line had also been a revolving door for two seasons. The solution, apparently, was more doors. Skipping a running back, Jones drafted three linemen in the first three picks: OL Tyler Guyton, DL Marshawn Kneeland, and OL Cooper Beebee.

ADVERTISEMENT

When asked about what happened to drafting a running back, Jerry deflected the question in style, hinting he’d struck gold with his first three picks.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Why do you rob banks?” Jerry asked. “Because that’s where the money is.”

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones had to field the running back question his father refused to answer. Stephen explained that every time they could have gone for a running back, somebody better was available on the board. Stephen also said they’d probably address that need in free agency.

ADVERTISEMENT

What Dallas actually did was re-sign Rico Dowdle, a backup with 89 carries the previous season. They also added Royce Freeman as depth, and brought back Ezekiel Elliott on a committee deal. That was the free agency fix. Not a starter, not an investment. A reunion and two minimum contracts. That bank robbery? It had left Dallas’ vaults half empty.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dowdle delivered with a career-best 1,079 yards across 235 carries (a massive jump from the previous year’s 89 carries for just 361 yards). Elliot severely underdelivered compared to his prime years and landed on the Los Angeles Chargers‘ practice squad in January. His contract expired two weeks later, and that was it for his NFL career. Freeman never played a snap that season.

By the time Week 9 wrapped up against the Atlanta Falcons, that offensive line had allowed 21 sacks on franchise quarterback Dak Prescott. Prescott snapped his hamstring in that same game and ended his season. Cooper Rush took over and got sacked 13 times. Trey Lance closed a season 7-10 after getting sacked four times in a single game. But even before their season had ended, Jerry was in front of a different microphone saying a very different thing.

Imago OXNARD, CA – JULY 25: Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and head coach Mike McCarthy talk to the media during the team s training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields on July 25, 2024 in Oxnard, CA. Photo by Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JUL 25 Cowboys Training Camp EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon240725012

“[I probably got a little out over my skis, thinking just plug those guys in,” Jones said. “We’ve paid the price to some degree.”

ADVERTISEMENT

If that admission had changed anything, April 2025 would have looked different. Dallas held pick 12, the same number they carry into this draft. The offense was hurting, and they needed weapons to help take some pressure off wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. Jones took Tyler Booker, another offensive lineman. The mockery from the NFL community was immediate. He knew it was wrong; he’d said so just four months ago. But he did it again.

Now, here’s what makes Jerry genuinely maddening to analyze. The 2026 offseason has been different. Not perfectly, but different enough that you have to stop, give credit, and ask whether the pattern has finally broken. Or whether it’s just wearing a new outfit.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 2026 Course Correction?

When Jerry Jones promised to “bust the budget” in the 2026 free agency, many (myself included) just rolled our eyes. The Cowboys Nation had heard this before. The quotes change every year, the promises get bigger, the draft board turns, and the Cowboys can’t stop making mistakes.

But something actually happened. They had already traded for Quinnen Williams and Kenny Clark on the interior last season. This offseason, Dallas signed Rashan Gary as an edge rusher, Cobie Durant arrived at cornerback, and Jalen Thompson reinforced safety. By any fair reading, this was the most aggressive defensive free agency investment the Cowboys had made in years.

They also changed their entire defensive identity. Under new defensive coordinator Christian Parker, Dallas is shifting from a 4-3 to a 3-4 base, the same overhaul they tried in 2005. Dallas had two first-round picks at the time (No. 11 and No. 20), and their rebuild worked. From 2005 to 2009, Dallas’ defense ranked in the top 10 four times in the league. But that demands very specific athlete profiles at every level.

Back in that 2005 Draft, Dallas had brought in linebacker DeMarcus Ware (pick no. 11) and defensive end Marcus Spears (pick no. 20). After Ware and Spears, head coach Bill Parcells had LB Kevin Burnett in round two, DE Chris Canty in round four, and DL Jay Ratliff in the seventh round.

This offseason, Jones has fixed what he could pay for. And it does look like he paid for the right things. That 2005 blueprint worked because Dallas invested five picks to fill out a new defensive scheme that showed immediate results. This time, Jones has to choose which of his eight picks he wants to use on defense. There is no second-round pick; it went to the New York Jets for Quinnen Williams. Their third-round pick at 92 only exists because they shipped off DT Osa Odighizuwa to the San Francisco 49ers.

The linebacker room is still thin. The nickel corner spot is still open. Starting edge rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku is already limited by hip surgery heading into the offseason program. Now, the draft can be a solution to all of these problems.

Biggest Needs and Possible Fixes

The linebacker room is the most glaring hole. Parker’s 3-4 schemes will require a coverage-capable linebacker who can operate with flexibility. To that effect, three names have surfaced consistently: Anthony Hill Jr. from Texas, Jacob Rodriguez from Texas Tech, and Arvell Reese from Ohio State. The Cowboys’ own draft guide lists Reese first among all linebacker prospects.

Rodriguez has emerged as a first-round surprise, with the Locked On Cowboys podcast noting that Dallas actually prefers him over Georgia’s CJ Allen. Allen, meanwhile, is the linebacker most frequently linked to Dallas heading into the draft.

At corner, the nickel spot is the problem. DaRon Bland isn’t the answer inside. Schotty has already said he prefers Bland on the outside. That leaves a hole in the slot that Sports Illustrated’s Mike Moraitis flagged specifically. And per ESPN’s Matt Bowen, the best possible fix is Miami’s defensive back, Keionte Scott.

Last season, Scott clocked nine run stops, the highest among all cornerbacks in 2025. He also posted a 91.4 run defense grade and recorded five sacks on blitzes. That’s the exact profile Parker’s scheme demands from a nickel corner.

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Cotton Bowl-Miami at Ohio State Dec 31, 2025 Arlington, TX, USA Miami Hurricanes defensive back Keionte Scott 0 runs the ball for a touchdown after an interception against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the second quarter during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Arlington AT&T Stadium TX USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJeromexMironx 20251231_kdn_an4_073

At edge, the issue is depth. Ezeiruaku is the starter, but he won’t be at 100% because of his hip surgery. Behind him, there’s just Rashan Gary. David Bailey from Texas Tech, who logged 14.5 sacks last season, is rated by many as the best fit at pick 12. If Bailey’s gone by 12, Cashius Howell from Texas A&M or Akheem Mesidor are the other possible targets.

Three positions, and three clear answers on the board. Jerry Jones has had all winter to identify them. What he will have left in the bank after signing them all, though, sounds exactly like something Jerry might come to regret by December 2026.

The $6.5 Million Safety Net

The Cowboys enter this draft with $6.5 million in effective cap space, which is what’s left after at least 51 players (including the rookie class) are already projected onto the roster.

The reason? Dak Prescott carries a $43.83 million cap hit in 2026. CeeDee Lamb costs $19.65 million this season, and George Pickens sits on a $27.3 million franchise tag with a July 15 extension deadline. One QB, two WRs, and approximately $90 million before a single defensive starter is paid.

Legendary Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman has also gone on record warning that Dallas’ offensive spending will leave permanent holes in this roster. And he’s right. This draft isn’t a talent acquisition exercise. It’s the only financially viable path left for fixing this defense. The picks this year don’t just have to hit; they have to contribute immediately, on a unit that finished dead last in points allowed, funded almost entirely on rookie minimum contracts.

Meanwhile, according to our draft expert at EssentiallySports, Tony Pauline, only 12 players in the entire 2026 class carry “surefire first-round grades.” Pauline makes the case that a typical draft has between 18 and 24. Dallas’ pick 12 sits at the edge of that legitimate talent pool, and pick 20 is already outside it. If Jones misses at 12, there’s no second round to recover. If pick 20 becomes a reach with a class thin at the top, the next meaningful selection is pick 92.

“I think there’s 103 picks in the first, second, and third round,” Pauline said on EssentiallySports’ DraftCast’s episode 14. “I only have 94 players with basically what would be top 100 first or second day grades.”

Pauline does note that the class is “good in the middle rounds.” And with Dallas holding 5 picks through rounds 4 to 7 (three fifth-round picks), Dallas seems positioned to make cheap additions that could provide immediate results. But there’s a catch.

What raises the biggest alarm is that head coach Brian Schottenheimer has publicly committed to a “draft pure” philosophy: best player available, regardless of the positional need. He’s left the door open to taking an offensive player if one presents itself on the board. It’s not a reassuring philosophy at pick 12, the exact number where Jones took Tyler Booker twelve months ago. And even Jerry Jones has hinted that those same old mistakes are still on the table.

He’s Already Been Telling Us for Weeks

You don’t have to guess what Jones might do on April 23rd. He’s already left a trail for us to follow.

“I’ve looked at that mirror a lot, about how to go up and down and trade and do those kinds of things,” Jerry had said at the owners’ meetings in March. “Absolutely. We’ll entertain improving or an in-draft read on what gives us a better chance to get another player, and still have our pick and the red meat of top players. Now that has an on-the-board aspect to it, but it’s very doable.”

That mirror line is almost too self-aware, and that’s exactly what makes it so unsettling for me. Jerry’s stated draft approach for 2026 is “patient and aggressive.” Both, simultaneously. That’s less of a strategy than two opposing instincts in the same press conference suit.

Drawing on history, in 2016, Jones spent 67 minutes inside the draft war room calling nine teams, trying to trade up for quarterback Paxton Lynch. All nine teams declined. He stood pat, took running back Ezekiel Elliott at 4th overall, despite the room wanting a pass rusher. Elliot was great, but wasn’t what the team needed the most.

This year, Jones has real ammunition to help his defense. He has already hinted that he’s open to moving up in the draft to get a premium player. But there are no guarantees that those moves will be for the defense. And like I’ve dissected here, there are just too many reasons for skepticism.

Same Movie, New Cast

I want to be clear: I am not against the Dallas Cowboys. If you have followed our EssentiallySports Staff Picks last season or saw our Off the Rails podcast, you already know I support Dallas. I’ve supported them through the drought label, the early exits, and the December press conferences that just feel like variations of the same sentence.

I’ve seen the 90s dynasty crumble into grainy highlight reels, box scores, and interviews with legends who are now the very analysts who cover football (Tony Romo, Troy Aikman). Stepping into that kind of history has made me, like much of Cowboys Nation, pessimistically optimistic. It’s just easier to absorb another loss when you’ve already done the math on why it was coming. And thanks to Jerry Jones, there’s never a shortage of debate pointers.

USA Today via Reuters NFL, American Football Herren, USA Dallas Cowboys at Kansas City Chiefs, Nov 21, 2021 Kansas City, Missouri, USA Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones signs autographs for fans before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports, 21.11.2021 14:26:44, 17254185, NFL, Kansas City Chiefs, Arrowhead Stadium, Jerry Jones, Dallas Cowboys PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xDennyxMedleyx 17254185

After Dallas shipped off Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers last season, his own fanbase labeled Jones the “worst GM in NFL history.” This April, NFL executives have also gone on record, blasting Jones for falling short on his offseason promise.

As an owner, Jerry Jones is the mastermind who turned the Dallas Cowboys into the most expensive sports franchise in the world. Jones, the general manager, isn’t bad either. But he’s something more specific and more frustrating: a great talent evaluator with a pattern he cannot override when the draft board goes live.

The 2026 free agency haul proved he can act on past lessons. He fixed the defensive line and changed the scheme. What he’s yet to prove in 30 years is that he can override his instincts and draft players he actually needs.

The “mirror” Jones keeps looking into has been showing him the same reflection since 1996. The bank robbery quote, the December admission, the April 2025 repeat, and the January 2026 promise. He sees it. He’s always seen it all firsthand.

But the Cowboys Nation doesn’t need him to see it anymore. They need him to look away from it and make the right call anyway. And right now, as of April 18th, he has five days to figure out what that call is.