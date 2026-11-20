The Indianapolis Colts are putting on a clinic on how not to run an NFL team.

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If you told me a year ago that the Colts would be one of the worst teams in football and would have just released Daniel Jones, I would’ve called you mad. The Colts were rolling with one of the best offenses in football 365 days ago, but then Jones got hurt, and it all went to hell.

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The Colts went from Super Bowl contenders to bottom feeders in a calendar year, and it’s because they are one of the worst-run organizations in the NFL.

The Daniel Jones Debacle

Zuma November 2, 2025, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA: November 2, 2025: Daniel Jones 17 during the Pittsburgh Steelers vs Indianapolis Colts at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh PA. Brook Ward / Apparent Media Group Pittsburgh USA – ZUMAa234 20251102_zsa_a234_004 Copyright: xAMGx

Let’s start with today’s news. Daniel Jones, the Colts’ starting quarterback, has officially been waived, paving the way for Anthony Richardson to be their starting quarterback for the rest of the year. Jones, who has started 11 games this season, has thrown for 1,974 yards and seven touchdowns with 13 interceptions and is coming off a game where he threw for 144 yards and one pick. The Colts’ offense ranks 26th in scoring and 30th in passing yards per game with Jones under center.

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When you look at the stats, waiving Jones wasn’t a horrible decision. He has been arguably the worst starting quarterback in football this season, so there’s no point in holding onto him. But what makes this decision look so awful is the fact that roughly two weeks ago, the Colts were listening to trade offers for Jones and didn’t move him.

We didn’t get word on what the specific offers were, but it was reported that both the Vikings and Ravens let the Colts know they were interested in Jones, but Indy turned them away, saying they had no intention of trading him. Even if they could’ve gotten a seventh-round pick for him, it would’ve been worth it.

To make matters worse, the Colts signed Jones to a two-year, $88 million extension this past offseason. Considering how well he played in 2025, it wasn’t the worst decision in the world, but giving a quarterback who had a grand total of 1.5 solid seasons and was coming off a torn Achilles that much money was always a horrible idea. I don’t think any Colts fan saw that contract and was excited about it this offseason, and if they were, they were delusional.

The Colts now inherit a $35.2 million dead cap hit in 2027. They still have $89 million to work with this offseason, which is the eighth-most in the NFL, but that’s a lot of money to eat.

This whole situation is just a complete mess. There’s a reason why bad organizations stay bad.

Why Didn’t They Trade Jonathan Taylor?

Zuma September 28, 2025, Inglewood, California, USA: 28 Jonathan Taylor, RB of the Indianapolis Colts during the pregame of their regular NFL, American Football Herren, USA season game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday September 28, 2025 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Rams defeat Colts, 27-20. ARIANA RUIZ/PI Inglewood USA – ZUMAp124 20250928_zaa_p124_098 Copyright: xArianaxRuizx

The Colts blew it up at the trade deadline, dealing Quenton Nelson, DeForest Buckner, Keenan Allen, and Josh Downs in the month leading up to the deadline, but there’s one player who was supposedly on the trade block and never got moved.

Jonathan Taylor is one of the best running backs in the NFL. He battled some injuries early in his career, but every time he’s played 14+ games, he’s rushed for 1,100+ yards and 10+ touchdowns, which includes a 1,800-yard season in 2021 and a 1,500-yard season in 2025. There aren’t many running backs in the league who are better than Taylor, and that’s why he was such a hot commodity at the trade deadline. But once again, the Colts were stubborn.

Indianapolis received an offer of a second- and fifth-round pick from the Giants in exchange for Taylor’s services, but the Colts decided to hold out for a first-round pick or something better than what New York offered; that call never came. Instead of dealing him for a second-rounder and some change, they held onto their 27-year-old running back, and over the last four weeks, he hasn’t carried the ball more than 16 times (he hit 18+ in five of his first six games). So, they didn’t move him, but they’re also refusing to give him a heavy workload (which is likely because they don’t want him to get hurt so they can trade him before the draft).

Instead of dealing Taylor while his value is as high as it will ever be again, the Colts held onto him. Now, if they try to move him at the end of the year, he will be 28 years old. They would be lucky to get a second-rounder for him. It will likely be a third and some change.

What makes this even more inconceivable is the fact that Indy doesn’t have a first-round pick. They offloaded all these players to try and recoup some draft capital this year, but they didn’t move their most valuable asset so they could have him split the backfield? It’s mind-boggling.

There are millions of Madden players out there who could manage the Colts better than interim general manager Ed Dodds. When they fire Shane Steichen, they will be at the bottom of every coach’s list, because they are a horribly run organization with an owner who wears a headset on the sideline and takes notes on who knows what and has no star players outside of their kicker.

Once again, there’s a reason bad organizations stay bad in the NFL, and it’s because they do stuff like this.