The Jeffery Simmons Trade is Already Paying Dividends For the Bears

Last week, the Chicago Bears spent a ton of draft capital to acquire Jeffery Simmons, who many believe is the best defensive tackle in football. Stuck in Tennessee for the first 7.5 years of his career, Simmons never got the love that he deserved, but now that he’s finally made his way to a contender, the casual football fan is going to learn his name.

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Over the first seven years of his career, Simmons racked up 42.5 sacks, which included 11 sacks in 2025 alone. But he’s not just an elite pass rusher. From 2019 to 2025, Simmons has earned a 70+ run defense grade four times, and is sitting at a 68.2 through his first seven games of the season. He’s a do-it-all defensive tackle, and for my money, he’s the best defensive tackle in the league.

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Making a splash for a defensive tackle may not be the sexiest move in the world, but when you get one like Simmons, it can transform your defense.

Bears Send Two First Round Picks For Jeffery Simmons

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Los Angeles Rams at Tennessee Titans Sep 14, 2025 Nashville, Tennessee, USA Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons 98 before the first half at Nissan Stadium. Nashville Nissan Stadium Tennessee USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xStevexRobertsx 20250914_mcd_ra1_63

The Bears sent a 2027 first-rounder, 2027 fourth-rounder, and a 2028 first-rounder to Tennessee to acquire Simmons. Since 2000, that is easily the most a team has spent to acquire a defensive tackle, with the next closest being DeForest Buckner, who was moved for the 13th overall pick back in 2020.

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I think this was a great deal for both sides. The Titans, who are now 1-7, get two first-round picks and some change to help rebuild their roster. Paying over $35 million a year for a defensive tackle wasn’t going to help them rebuild, no matter how great a player he is.

As for the Bears, their defense had already taken a massive step forward in year two under Dennis Allen. Last year, they ranked 23rd in the NFL, giving up 24.4 PPG. This year, they rank eighth at 20.0 PPG allowed. But they still had a massive weakness at defensive tackle. Their run defense ranks 22nd in yards per carry allowed (4.4), and they’ve gotten next to no pass rush help from the interior of their defensive line. Simmons helps them solve both of those problems, and it was evident on Monday Night Football against Seattle.

Simmons’ Impact on Monday Night Football

Imago SPORTS-FBN-BIGGS-COLUMN-FILEPIC-TB Newly acquired Chicago Bears defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons practices Friday, Oct. 30, 2026, at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, Ill. Terrence Antonio James/Chicago Tribune/TNS Lake Forest IL USA EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx 188972546W TerrencexAntonioxJamesx krtphotoslive968238

The Bears traveled to Lumen Field to face the Seahawks, who were coming off a pretty dominant win over the Chiefs. They looked like the team to beat in this game, but Simmons stepped in after just two practices with the team and made his presence felt.

On MNF, the Bears held the Seahawks to 3.0 yards per play and had three sacks and a pick when Simmons was on the field. In the eight plays that Simmons wasn’t on the field, Seattle averaged more than 13 yards per play. Furthermore, Sam Darnold went a perfect 5-for-5 when Simmons wasn’t rushing the passer, but was 12-for-29 when Simmons was out there.

Despite posting the fourth-lowest pressure rate with four or fewer pass rushers (25 percent), Dennis Allen only blitzed six times on MNF. On 32 drop backs with just four pass rushers, the Bears totaled 13 pressures and three sacks. That’s a 40.6 percent pressure rate, which is over 15 points higher than their season average.

Simmons played 48 of 56 defensive snaps in the Bears’ game at Seattle. He logged three pressures, 2 hurries, and one sack while adding three run stops and six tackles. But stats don’t tell the whole story. With Simmons receiving a double team on almost every play, it freed up Montez Sweat, who logged a season-high five pressures with a sack.

That’s what adding an elite defensive tackle to the mix can do. Not only is Simmons going to produce, but he’s going to help everyone else get after the quarterback as well.

I don’t think people understand how much of a game changer a player like Simmons truly is. After just two practices, he made this defense look twice as good as it already has been this year. And considering the offense they have in Chicago, if this defense finished as a top-10 unit, the Bears are absolutely Super Bowl contenders this year.