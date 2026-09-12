“The Love of the Game Just Left”: Shedeur Sanders Reveals How Dad Deion Ended His Baseball Career

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders sat down for a rapid-fire round of “Deflected” this week, the YouTube segment where NBA and NFL players answer awkward personal questions or risk getting scored on in NBA 2K26. Paired up against Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby, Sanders ended up revealing something that had nothing to do with football at all: the exact moment his baseball career quietly died.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Asked for his craziest story involving his father, Pro Football Hall of Famer and former two-sport star Deion Sanders, Shedeur went straight to a memory from a high school game during the interview, saying, “I never reveal why I retired from baseball.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Shilo was pitching. I’m talking about they smacking this ball. Mind you, I got to play in the outfield right now. I start leaning on the gate. He start yelling at me. My dad, he was like, ‘Hey, don’t you ever disrespect this game, the game of baseball. Do you not know what this has done?’ I’m like, ‘Do you not see how they hitting this ball, bro?’ Like, I know you feel some type of way. This Shilo, this my brother, this your son. They sitting here abusing this ball. And then, like, from then on, I think that was my last year. The love of the game just left for me.”

It’s a funny story on its surface, a bored teenage outfielder leaning on the fence during a blowout, getting an earful from his dad in the dugout. The detail that makes that lecture hit differently is who was giving it. Deion Sanders wasn’t some NFL star who happened to spend a little time playing baseball. He put together a nine-season MLB career with the Yankees, Braves, Reds, and Giants, batting .263 with 39 home runs and 186 stolen bases while juggling two professional sports at the same time.

ADVERTISEMENT

His biggest baseball moment came in Atlanta’s 1992 World Series run. Sanders went 8-for-15, hit .533, and stole five bases in four games. He has also talked about baseball being the hardest sport he ever played, pointing to the level of skill and athleticism it demands.

Sanders’ athletic ability stood out to the players around him in Atlanta, even during a career split between two completely different sports. Former Braves pitcher Marvin Freeman was one of those teammates who got to see it firsthand.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He was the fastest guy I ever seen,” Freeman says. “He looked like the Road Runner, his legs would turn into wheels. His feet didn’t touch the ground.”

That’s the standard Shedeur was being measured against in that outfield: a father who’d genuinely lived the sport at an elite level and clearly still carried real reverence for it, even decades after his own playing days.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shedeur knew that world from an early age. In a 2025 episode of 2Legendary with Shedeur Sanders, he recalled playing in the Little League World Series and how excited he was about baseball growing up. The sport still popped back up during his 2025 NFL Draft preparation, when he said he was hitting in batting cages after football workouts to see what he still had in his swing. Then the pitches started coming faster.

“I just feel like going to a batting cage and practicing my skills, seeing what I still have,” Shedeur said. “And I don’t know. It’s like when you get to that 60 and up range, then it gets really, really, really fast.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Shedeur has also made his preference pretty clear when it comes to getting hit. He’d rather take a shot on a football field than get drilled by a baseball.

That puts the old outfield story in a different light. Deion knew exactly what baseball could offer because he’d lived it himself. Shedeur, meanwhile, had grown up with the game but eventually reached a point where the love for it simply wasn’t there anymore.

ADVERTISEMENT



