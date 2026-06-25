The Moments That Defined Larry Fitzgerald’s Legendary Career

Larry Fitzgerald is less than two months away from forever being enshrined in NFL history. On August 8th, he will join four other legendary NFL players in Canton for the Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony, and it’s hard to find many players more worthy of this honor.

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Fitzgerald played 17 seasons in the NFL, the second-most of any receiver, and ranks second all-time in receptions and receiving yards. There aren’t many other players that are more Hall of Fame-worthy than he is.

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Earlier this week, I put together my all-time receiver rankings to see where Fitzgerald fell on the list. Now, it’s time to take a deep dive into his career and see what moments helped him don the gold jacket.

2008 Playoff Run

USA Today via Reuters Oct 27, 2019; New Orleans, LA, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (11) warms up before a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Larry Fitzgerald had some incredible seasons early in his career, but I don’t think anyone would say his peak was as high as someone like Randy Moss, Jerry Rice or Calvin Johnson, but none of those guys were able to match what Fitzgerald did in the 2008 postseason.

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The 9-7 Arizona Cardinals snuck into the playoffs after winning the NFC West with a 9-7 record. Outside of the San Diego Chargers, who won the AFC West with an 8-8 record, they had the worst record in the entire playoffs, but thanks to Fitzgerald, they were able to make a Super Bowl push.

Fitzgerald’s historic playoff run began right away. The Cardinals hosted the 11-5 Atlanta Falcons in the Wild Card, and Fitzgerald help lead them past Matt Ryan and Co. with a six-catch, 101-yard, one-touchdown performance. But what if I told you that was the worst game Fitzy would have in the playoffs?

In the Divisional Round, when the Cardinals traveled to Carolina to face the 12-4 Panthers, Fitzgerald went off again, this time for eight catches for 166 yards and a touchdown as Arizona routed the Panthers, 33-13. But things only got better from there.

In the NFC Championship, the Cardinals hosted the 6-seed Philadelphia Eagles with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line. It was just the second time in the 16-game schedule era that two nine-win teams had met in a Conference Championship, and of course, this game came down to the last second. But it wouldn’t have even been close if it weren’t for Fitzgerald, who caught nine passes for 152 yards and three scores to help Arizona reach their first ever Super Bowl.

In the big game, the Cardinals squared off against the 12-4 Pittsburgh Steelers, and once again, this game came down to the wire. Fitzgerald caught seven passes for 127 yards and two touchdowns, including this legendary score that should’ve won Arizona the game.

In four games, Fitzgerald caught 30 passes for 546 yards and seven touchdowns. Over a 17-game regular season, that would’ve equaled 128 catches, 2,448 yards, and 30 touchdowns. It’s hard to fathom that kind of efficiency.

This was were Larry Fitzgerald’s legend was born, but it’s far from where it ended.

2015 NFC Divisional Round Walk-Off

Imago Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (11) warms up before playing against the Philadelphia Eagles Dec. 20, 2020.

Eagles Vs Cardinals

In 2015, Larry Fitzgerald put together another historic playoff performance. The Cardinals went 13-3 in the regulars season, earning a first round bye before facing Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in the Divisional Round.

Less than a month before this game, the Cardinals routed the Packers, 38-6, in Glendale, but this game was much different. Arizona’s offense struggled a bit, but they still held a 20-13 lead with just seconds left on the clock. But then Aaron Rodgers happened…

After the Hail Mary, it felt like the wind was taken out of Arizona’s sails and the Packers had all the momentum. I remember watching this game with my brother, who is a Packers fan, and thinking it was over, but after Arizona won the toss, on the first play from scrimmage, Larry Fitzgerald did what he does best.

Fitzgerald came up short of the end zone, but just two plays later, he caught the game-winning touchdown pass from Carson Palmer to send the Cardinals back to the NFC Championship game for the second time in franchise history. And both of those appearances were single-handedly due to Fitzgerald.

The Cardinals would get beat up on the in the Conference Championship, losing 45-19 to the 15-1 Carolina Panthers, but nobody will ever forget the legendary walk-off Fitzgerald had in the Divisional Round.

Walter Payton Man of the Year

USA Today via Reuters Feb 4, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald speaks to the media in the press room after being named the co-winner of the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year during the 6th Annual NFL Honors at Wortham Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

As you know, Larry Fitzgerald is one of the greatest players to ever wear an NFL jersey, but he’s also one of the greatest human beings off the field.

In 2016, Larry Fitzgerald and Eli Manning were co-winners of one of the NFL’s most prestigious honors: the Walter Payton Man of the Year award.

Fitzgerald, who lost his mother to breast cancer in 2003, was one of the biggest supporters of the NFL’s Crucial Catch campaign, which helps promote early screenings to catch cancer as early as possible.

Even since he won the award in 2016, Fitzgerald has continued to expand his work supporting breast cancer, launching the Breast Believe campaign, which aims to educate women on early detection, prevention, symptoms, treatments and everything else regarding breast cancer.

On top of his work with Crucial Catch, Fitzgerald also partnered with Lenovo to donate computer labs to schools in the Minneapolis and Phoenix area, so students had updated equipment for their education.

Fitzgerald also partnered with Riddell, one of the biggest helmet manufacturers, to bring brand new helmets to over 1,000 kids playing football in the Minneapolis area.

There are plenty of great football players that aren’t necessarily the best role models off the field. But that wasn’t the case for Fitzgerald. He was as great off the field as he was on the field.