The Night Eli Manning Destroyed Tom Brady’s 18-0 Patriots

It’s only been done once in NFL history. One team. One organization has bragging rights to a record no one else holds.

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The Miami Dolphins.

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For? Being the only undefeated team in NFL history for an entire season. Not just the regular season, but going all the way through the playoffs and securing a Super Bowl win.

Tom Brady came close during the 2007 NFL season. The New England Patriots were 18-0 going into Super Bowl XLII, but one man stood in his way. New York Giants quaterback Eli Manning, who led his Giants into what seemed an impossible task to the public. But what happened throughout the 60-minute game would be remembered for decades to come.

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Leading up to Super Bowl XLII

Imago EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – DECEMBER 30: New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning (10) during the National Football League game between the New York Giants and the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2018 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire) NFL American Football Herren USA DEC 30 Cowboys at Giants PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxRUSxSWExNORxDENxONLY Icon1812305946

The Giants went 10-6 during the regular season and entered the playoffs as the No. 5 seed in the NFC. Meaning? If they wanted to get to the Super Bowl, the team would have to win three straight road games.

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That’s exactly what they did.

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Manning led his team to 24-14, 21-17, and 23-20 wins throughout the postseason. The Giants bested the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers.

The Packers were the No. 2 seed and, led by quaterback Brett Favre, they were the likely team to beat the Patriots in the Super Bowl. Giants kicker Lawrence Tynes missed two field goals in the fourth quarter, including a 36-yarder with time expiring in regulation.

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In overtime, the Packers got the ball first, but Farve threw an interception on the second play in overtime. Giants cornerback Corey Webster picked off Farve, which set up a Tynes game-winning 47-yard field goal, sending the Giants to the Super Bowl.

Just one man stood in the way of Manning’s first Super Bowl in his career. A man who had a tremendous Super Bowl experience.

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Tom Brady.

Super Bowl XLII

Imago Bildnummer: 09604415 Datum: 05.02.2012 Copyright: imago/Icon SMI

February 5, 2012: Patriots 12 quarterback Tom Brady reacts during 1st half of the New York Giants game versus the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLVI at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Giants defeated the Patriots, 21-17. ALL NEW YORK NEWSPAPERS OUT —- ALL NEW YORK NEWSPAPERS OUT NFL American Football Herren USA FEB 05 Super Bowl XLVI – Giants v Patriots PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxRUSxSWExNORxONLY Icon94212020532; x0x xkg 2012 quer

Image number 09604415 date 05 02 2012 Copyright imago Icon Smi February 5 2012 Patriots 12 Quarterback Tom Brady reacts during 1st Half of The New York Giants Game versus The New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLVI AT Lucas Oil Stage in Indianapolis Indiana The Giants defeated The Patriots 21 17 All New York Newspapers out All New York Newspapers out NFL American Football men USA Feb 05 Super Bowl XLVI Giants v Patriots PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxRUSxSWExNORxONLY x0x xkg 2012 horizontal

Going into the game, the Patriots were 12-point favorites over the Giants. Not a soul expected the No. 5-seeded Giants to best the Patriots, who soared through their competition in the playoffs. The team was led by the duo of Brady and wide receiver Randy Moss. Moss had 1,493 yards and 23 touchdowns on the season, being one of the main reasons the Patriots found themselves in the Super Bowl.

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The game was closer than fans anticipated throughout. Both defenses stole the show, but in the fourth quarter, the offenses took over.

There were three lead changes in the fourth quarter, with the first being a six-yard touchdown to Giants receiver David Tyree.

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Brady made sure to respond. New England went on a 12-play touchdown drive, with Brady finding Moss for a six-yard touchdown, giving the Patriots a 14-10 lead.

With 2:42 left on the clock, it looked like the Patriots would complete their perfect season. The Giants’ offense needed to work quickly, but the drive started on their 17-yard line.

New York quickly found itself on a third down. New England needed two more stops to secure the perfect season, but then one of the most iconic plays in NFL history took place.

Manning dropped back and was immediately put under pressure. The pocket collapsed, and Manning’s jersey was being grabbed, but he kept his eyes downfield. He got dragged around, then escaped a sack, collecting his feet under him, and immediately got his eyes back down the field. Manning loaded up and threw a strike down the middle of the field for Tyree, who made a touchdown catch earlier in the quarter.

Tyree jumped up and made a one-handed catch with his right hand on the crown of his helmet. It was a 32-yard catch for the first down conversion and one of the luckiest plays in NFL history.

Imago EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – DECEMBER 31: New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning (10) during the National Football League game between the New York Giants and the Washington Redskins on December 31, 2017, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire) NFL American Football Herren USA DEC 31 Redskins at Giants PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxRUSxSWExNORxDENxONLY Icon1231170409

The play set up Giants wide receiver Plaxico Burreas for a 13-yard touchdown catch, giving the Giants the lead 17-14 with under one minute on the clock. New England’s offense couldn’t get into field-goal range, and the Giants did what seemed impossible. They took down the giants who resided in New England; they ruined what a great dream it had been. They ended the Patriots’ quest for a perfect season, keeping the ’72 Dolphins record alive.

Manning raised the Lombardi Trophy with a smile on his face. It was him, not Brady. One of the craziest games in NFL history was complete. The catch Tyree made on third down would later be called the “helmet catch”.

It’d be the first of two times Manning beat Brady in the Super Bowl, but this one meant more. Manning ended one of the most dominant seasons in NFL history, and Tyree will forever be remembered in New York for the iconic catch he made.