The Night Larry Fitzgerald Became Immortal: How He Sent the Cardinals to the Super Bowl

Larry Fitzgerald didn’t just have a great game against the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2008 NFC Championship Game – he delivered one of the greatest conference championship performances we’ve seen in NFL history and carried the Arizona Cardinals to their first Super Bowl appearance.

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The Cardinals had never played in a Super Bowl, and entering the 2008 NFC Championship Game, many didn’t believe they’d get over the hump. But on January 18, 2009, all of that changed thanks to a legendary performance from Hall of Fame receiver Larry Fitzgerald. Fitzgerald finished his career with 11 Pro Bowls, three All-Pro appearances and led the league in touchdowns twice.

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Against the Eagles, Fitzgerald had nine catches, 152 yards, and three touchdowns, helping the Cardinals beat Philadelphia 32-25. The win led the Cardinals to their first Super Bowl berth in franchise history, solidifying the performance.

Larry’s Legendary Playoff Run

USA Today via Reuters Oct 27, 2019; New Orleans, LA, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (11) warms up before a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Before we fully dive into the game, the overall playoff run Fitzgerald had in the 2008 season was special. The Cardinals made it all the way to the Super Bowl, and to put it simply, Fitzgerald carried them there. In four games, Fitzgerald had 30 receptions for 546 yards and seven touchdowns. He did everything he could to get the Cardinals the Lombardi trophy, but just came up short in the Super Bowl against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

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NFC Championship dominance

USA Today via Reuters NFL, American Football Herren, USA Washington Redskins at Arizona Cardinals, Dec 4, 2016 Glendale, AZ, USA Washington Redskins linebacker Will Compton 51 tackles Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald 11 at University of Phoenix Stadium. The Cardinals defeated the Redskins 31-23. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports, 04.12.2016 16:47:46, 9733994, Larry Fitzgerald, NFL, Will Compton, Phoenix Stadium, St. Louis Cardinals, Washington Redskins, Arizona Cardinals PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMarkxJ.xRebilasx 9733994

The Eagles had no answer for Fitzgerald from the opening drive. His first touchdown came on a nine-yard reception from Kurt Warner that gave Arizona an early lead. It didn’t stop there, as later in the first half, Fitzgearld broke the game open with a 62-yard touchdown, showcasing what made him a great receiver. The play showcased his speed, body control and ball-tracking ability, which made him one of the league’s better receivers.

Before halftime even started, he added his third touchdown of the day. Arizona had a 24-6 lead going into halftime, thanks to the performance Fitzgerald had in the first half.

But Philadelphia didn’t go away that easily. The Eagles made the NFC Championship Game for a reason, and being led by Donovan McNabb, they came back, erasing an 18-point deficit, and took a 25-24 lead in the middle of the fourth quarter.

Fitzgerald didn’t score in the second half; his first-half dominance allowed the Cardinals to withstand the comeback. Every point mattered as the Cardinals fought to keep their season alive, and the hope of a Super Bowl appearance was in the back of each player’s mind.

Arizona eventually answered with a game-winning touchdown with Tim Hightower scoring on an eight-yard touchdown pass from Kurt Warner. Without Fitzgerald’s historic first half, the Cardinals may have gotten blown out by the Eagles and fallen short of the Super Bowl.

One of the Greatest NFC Championship Performances Ever

USA Today via Reuters September 13, 2020; Santa Clara, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (11) runs in front of wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) against San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman (25) during the first quarter at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Fitzgerald finished the game with 152 yards and three touchdowns. He became just the third receiver in NFL history to have three touchdown catches in a conference championship game. What’s even more impressive is the performance, capped off by one of the greatest stretches ever by a receiver, which was highlighted above. Fitzgerald had 419 yards during Arizona’s playoff run before the Super Bowl, setting an NFL postseason record at the time.

For a player already building a Hall of Fame resume, this was the game that elevated his legacy from superstar to postseason legend.

Why was this his greatest game

Imago FN Achievement Award in New York NEW YORK, NY- NOVEMBER 30: Larry Fitzgerald at the 35th Annual FN Achievement Award Winners At Cipriani South Street in New York City on November 30, 2021. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUSA Copyright: xErikxNielsenx

Fitzgerald had plenty of memorable moments throughout his 17-year career, but no game matched the magnitude of what he accomplished against Philadelphia. The Cardinals were playing for their first Super Bowl appearance. The opponent was battle-tested, with the Eagles reaching four NFC Championship games in the previous eight seasons. The pressure couldn’t have been greater.

Fitzgerald responded by catching nearly everything thrown his way, scoring three touchdown runs, and dominating a championship-stage game from start to finish. Statistics alone don’t make a performance legend. Timing does. Staeks do. Legacy does.

That’s why Fitzgerald’s masterpience against the Eagles remains the greatest game of his career and one of the most dominant performances the NFL postseason has ever seen.