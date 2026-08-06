“The Offensive Line Is Still a Mess”: Todd Monken Slammed Over Browns’ QB Mess Amidst O-Line Failure

New season, but the same questions and doubts are rising over Todd Monken’s Browns offensive line. After rebuilding the offense and getting back a healthy Deshaun Watson, the team was hoping for a fresh start; instead, the team is still making mistakes in training camp, and the offense has struggled to find rhythm.

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“The Browns had like six practices, all right,” Tony Rizzo said on ESPN Cleveland. “The quarterback, we’re not any closer to picking a quarterback than we were in March. The offensive line is still a mess; the offense can’t score. Quarterbacks have thrown 11 Interceptions in six practices; the offense doesn’t have any rhythm. How’s your quarterback competition look now? How’s it look? Can I say, can I be the first one in Cleveland to say it? I don’t think it’s getting off to a great start, folks”

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The Browns are still deciding between Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders as their starting quarterback, but both have struggled in training camp. The defense has already intercepted the quarterbacks 11 times. Watson threw six interceptions before improving; Sanders threw one.

NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe reported that head coach Todd Monken plans to give both Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders a chance to start during the Browns’ first two preseason games. However, Monken has not decided which quarterback will start the first game and which will start the second.

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“Basically, we talked about that the quarterbacks are going to play in the preseason,” Monken said before Browns Day 7 practice.

“Obviously, if it’s still a competition at that time, why wouldn’t you start one and start the other? And then we would go from there. That was really what the conversation was. He wasn’t wrong in what we talked about, which you’ve all known: that they’re going to play in the preseason and someone has to go out there for the first snap. Thus, they would be the one that starts. But at this point, we’re so far from that.”

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So, there’s clearly no QB1 yet in Monken’s mind.

Plus, despite drafting Spencer Fano, Parker Brailsford, and Austin Barber and signing veterans Zion Johnson, Elgton Jenkins, Teven Jenkins, and Tytus Howard, the OL is struggling in training camp.

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On the first day of padded practice, the offense struggled with penalties, missed throws, and dropped passes. Last year, these issues only made things hard for the team.

In 2025, the Browns allowed 51 sacks and posted a league-high 39.1% pressure rate allowed on dropbacks. Per PFF’s offensive line charting, the unit surrendered 224 total pressures (including 29 sacks) on 643 pass-blocking snaps, which was the second-worst pass-blocking efficiency rating in the NFL. Amid that constant pressure, Cleveland’s offense averaged just 16.4 points per game, 31st in the league.

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Now with inconsistencies showing up, it will be interesting to see how Todd Monken tackles the situation.